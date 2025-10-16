Canucks News & Rumours: Sasson Returns, Cootes Reassigned & Injury Updates

It’s been a bumpy opening stretch for the Vancouver Canucks — not disastrous, but unsettled. The team is still finding its rhythm, dealing with early injuries, and sorting out which young players are truly NHL-ready—this week brought a few lineup shifts and practice notes that give us a glimpse into how management and coach Adam Foote are thinking about roster depth.

Item One: Max Sasson Called Up to the Canucks

The Canucks recalled Max Sasson from the American Hockey League (AHL) Abbotsford on Tuesday, and it feels like the right move at the right time. The 25-year-old started strong in the minors, scoring twice in his first two games, and brings the kind of smart, responsible two-way game that Foote appreciates.

Related: NHL Rumors: Matheson Deal, Robertson Trade, Michkov Trouble

Sasson had a brief but respectable run with Vancouver last season — three goals and four assists in 29 games while averaging just over 10 minutes a night. What coaches liked most wasn’t the offence, though; it was his effort on the forecheck and his steady defensive positioning. Those are habits that travel well from Abbotsford to Rogers Arena.

This recall also sends a short message to the organization’s youngsters: if you play hard and produce in Abbotsford, you’ll get your shot. It’s a healthy incentive for the Canucks’ young depth players, who now see that there’s a path upward.

Item Two: Braeden Cootes Sent Back to WHL Seattle

In a corresponding move, the Canucks reassigned Braeden Cootes back to the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Seattle Thunderbirds. Cootes got into the first three games of the season but couldn’t find his footing — no points, no shots, just three hits in limited minutes.

Related: Quinn Hughes Becomes Canucks’ All-Time Leader in Points By a Defenceman

There’s no shame in the move. At 18 years old, he was one of the youngest players in the league, and the jump to the NHL can be jarring. Cootes lit it up in junior last season with 26 goals and 37 assists, and the organization still sees him as part of its long-term plans. Sending him back gives him a chance to dominate again in Seattle, gain confidence, and work on his strength before another NHL look later this year or next.

Braeden Cootes, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

There’s also a contract benefit: returning him means the Canucks won’t burn a year of his entry-level deal. A small but smart piece of roster management.

Item Three: Pierre-Olivier Joseph Is Almost Ready to Return

Pierre-Olivier Joseph was back on the ice Tuesday, wearing a non-contact jersey. That’s good news for a defence corps that’s already seen some shifting pieces. Head coach Foote said earlier this month that Joseph’s issue was “minor,” and it looks like he’s close to resuming full contact practices.

Related: Evander Kane’s Second Act: Can the Canucks Unlock His Leadership Potential?

The bigger question is where he fits once he’s healthy. The Canucks’ blue line is crowded in the bottom four, with names like Elias Pettersson (the defenceman) and Victor Mancini competing for ice time. Joseph skates well and can move the puck, but he’ll need to prove he can bring physical consistency — something Foote values highly — if he wants to stay in the lineup.

Item Four: Teddy Blueger Still Sidelined, But Getting Closer

Teddy Blueger also practiced in a non-contact sweater. That suggests he’s making progress, but he’s not quite ready. He’s officially questionable for Thursday’s game with the Dallas Stars. Blueger’s absence has left a quiet hole in Vancouver’s bottom six — the kind you notice when defensive-zone coverage starts to break down.

Last season, Blueger chipped in eight goals and 18 assists across 82 games, anchoring one of the team’s most reliable checking lines. He’s not flashy, but he stabilizes games. When he returns, Foote will finally get a clearer picture of how his forward depth actually stacks up against playoff-caliber opponents.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks’ next few games — starting against Dallas — will test their early-season ability to push back from a loss. The recall of Sasson adds energy, while Cootes’ reassignment shows management’s patience with development. If Blueger and Joseph return soon, Vancouver could finally ice something close to the lineup that was expected at the start of the regular season.

Related: Have the Canucks’ Good Vibes Already Dried Up?

It’s too early to panic, but also too early to relax. The Canucks are still building chemistry, rediscovering their defensive identity, and figuring out who they really are when the easy goals don’t come. That’s the work of October — and it’s underway.