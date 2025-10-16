Oilers Starting Off 2025-26 Much Stronger Than Past Few Seasons

It’s completely absurd to make any great judgements about the Edmonton Oilers just three games into the NHL season. But that’s just how things go in the hockey-mad capital of Alberta.

So if Oil Country is going to panic after one bad week, as has been the case the last few years, then it’s only fair that the Oilers get some praise this season after one of their best starts of the Connor McDavid era.

After defeating the New York Rangers by a score of 2-0 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (Oct. 14), the Oilers have a record through three games of 2-0-1 for five points in the standings.

That’s not a big deal, because, again, it’s only three games, and there are 10 other teams in the NHL with at least five points after the first eight days of the 2025-26 regular season schedule.

But it also kind of is a big deal, because five points is more than the Oilers had through their first three games of the previous three seasons combined. In 2022-23 and 2023-24, Edmonton started 1-2-0. Then last season, the Oilers lost their first three games in regulation while being outscored 15-3.

But what’s more, Edmonton’s poor play over the first week snowballed each of the last two seasons: in 2023-24, 1-2-0 turned into 2-9-1; last year, the Oilers didn’t get above .500 for the first time until November. In both instances, it’s not inaccurate to say that those slow starts ultimately cost Edmonton first place in the Pacific Division (the Oilers finished second in 2023-24 and third last season).

So while keeping things in perspective (once more: it’s only three games), the fact that Edmonton has picked up five out of a possible six points so far is actually worth talking about.

Just based on goals alone, comparing the Oilers at the three-game mark in 2024 and 2025 is like night and day. Last season, they had a differential of minus-12; this season, it’s plus-4. That’s a positive swing of 5.67 per game, going from minus-4.00 to plus-1.67 in average goal differential.

But drilling down a bit further, there are some other numbers that help explain why the Oilers are off to such a better start and also demonstrate how much differently they are playing this October.

Oilers Lock it Down on the PK

Edmonton’s play while short-handed is markedly improved. While the Oilers have been short-handed over the first three games the same number of times as last season (nine), their penalty kill rate has doubled to 88.9% from 44.4%.

In 2024-25, Edmonton allowed five power-play goals through its first three games. This season, the Oilers have allowed only four goals total.

Oilers Getting Strong Defensive Play

Goaltending and defensive play are obviously a big part of Edmonton’s dramatic decrease in goals allowed, too. In a 3-1 victory last Saturday (Oct. 11), Edmonton limited the Vancouver Canucks to only 15 shots, and Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard made the saves he needed to. Stuart Skinner was a bit shaky in Edmonton’s season-opening 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8, but the Oilers netminder bounced back with a tremendous performance against the Rangers, stopping all 30 shots he faced.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner makes a save against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct .14, 2025. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

It’s also worth pointing out that Edmonton’s hits and blocked shot totals through the first three games have increased significantly over last season, going from 44 to 56 hits (4.0 more per game) and 37 to 54 blocks (5.7 more per game).

Oilers Have Yet to Trail

The aforementioned factors all have a part in amounting to what is probably the most telling stat about the Oilers thus far in 2025-26: they have yet to trail.

Through the first three games last season, Edmonton trailed twice after the first period and twice after the second period. This would be a recurring theme over the months to come, especially in the playoffs, when the Oilers often found themselves chasing the game.

Over the first three games this season, Edmonton has taken a lead into the third period every time, and has managed to protect that lead twice, with the outlier coming against Calgary when the Oilers started the third period ahead 3-2 before Calgary scored and the game ultimately went to overtime tied 3-3.

What’s notable is that Edmonton has only scored eight goals, and two of those have been empty netters. So it’s not like the Oilers are lighting up the scoreboard. Far from it. But they’re finding success playing sound, fundamental hockey, which is the foundation of a championship team.

The Oilers are next in action on Thursday (Oct. 16), when they face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. With a win, Edmonton would improve to 3-0-1 and have at least seven points through its first four games for only the fourth time in the last 39 seasons.