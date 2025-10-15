Skinner’s 30-Save Shutout Leads Oilers to 2-0 Victory Over Rangers

The New York Rangers played host to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night (Oct. 14) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This was the first meeting of the season between these two teams, with both looking for a big win to jumpstart their seasons and improve their early records.

The Rangers were 2-2-0 to start this one, with their most recent game ending in a narrow 1-0 loss at the hands of the Washington Capitals.

Edmonton was 1-0-1 at the outset of this one, with their most recent game being a gutsy 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at home.

The Oilers took this one 2-0. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The opening period was relatively quiet, but both teams had a few great chances. Goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Igor Shesterkin were sharp on some point-blank shots. The score remained 0-0 through one, with Edmonton holding the edge on the shot board 8-6.

The second period started the same way the first went. But finally the game’s first goal came just past the halfway point off the stick of Trent Frederic. He was sprung on a breakaway on a nice feed by Kasperi Kapanen for a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, the Oilers fell into some penalty trouble, but the Rangers struggled mightily on the man advantage. Edmonton would head into the second intermission holding a 1-0 lead. The shots were now in favour of New York at 17-11.

The third period saw the Oilers lock down their end in order to preserve their small lead. The Rangers pulled Shesterkin with around two minutes to play as a last ditch effort, but Adam Henrique sealed it with an empty netter off a nice dish from Connor McDavid. Edmonton won this one 2-0, with the final shots on goal in favour of New York 30-22.

This gritty game saw a couple of players show out. Frederic and Henrique scored for Edmonton, and Skinner recorded his eighth career shutout with 30 saves. Shesterkin also had a solid outing for his squad, stopping 21 of 22 shots.

The Oilers’ next game is the second of a five-game East Coast road trip. They will visit the New York Islanders on Thursday night (Oct. 16) at UBS Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The Rangers’ next game is also on Thursday night (Oct. 16) as they will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

These two teams will see each other again in a couple of weeks back in Edmonton, with puck drop set for 9 p.m. EDT at Rogers Place on Oct. 30.