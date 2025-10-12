4 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-1 Win Against Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers picked up their first win of the new NHL season, defeating the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 3-1 at Rogers Place on Saturday (Oct. 11) night.

Forwards Leon Draisaitl, Andrew Mangipane and Noah Philp scored for the Oilers. Vancouver’s lone goal came from winger Brock Boeser.

Edmonton netminder Calvin Pickard made 14 saves, while Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 34 of 36 shots he faced.

Demko Keeps It Close

After blowing a 3-0 lead and losing 4-3 to the Calgary Flames in its season-opener on Wednesday (Oct. 8), Edmonton bounced back with a terrific all-around performance against the Canucks.

The score could have easily been 4-1 or 5-1 in favour of the Oilers, were it not for the heroics of Demko, who was under siege early and often. Edmonton outshot Vancouver 37-15, including 28-9 over the first 40 minutes.

Edmonton Oilers forward Noah Philp faces off against Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Raty (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Demko finished the game with an incredible 3.67 goals saved above expected, according to MoneyPuck. The 29-year-old goaltender was named Second Star of the Game, but he probably should have been First Star.

First Goal for Philp

The reason Demko wasn’t First Star is because Saturday night belonged to Philp, who opened the scoring with his first career NHL regular-season goal when he fired a shot just over the glove of Demko at 12:21 of the second period.

It was a nice goal, certainly one Philp can tell his grandkids about without any need for embellishment, as he worked a quick give-and-go with Kasperi Kapanen to finish off an Oilers break started by Vasily Podkolzin.

The milestone moment was years in the making for the centre from Canmore, who has made a long, incredible journey to the NHL. At 27 years and 42 days, he is the 14th-oldest player to score his first career NHL goal in Oilers franchise history.

The Return of Kane

Philp also picked up a penalty, a two-minute minor for cross-checking Evander Kane, after the former Oiler leveled Edmonton’s Alec Regula with a massive hit late in the third period.

Kane was playing his first regular-season game at Rogers Place since being traded to Vancouver during the offseason, and he quickly reminded Oilers fans what they will and won’t miss about the veteran forward.

There was the good (he had five hits, including the demolition of Regula that led to his team getting a power play when Philp retaliated), the bad (he took two minor penalties himself, including one for high-sticking David Tomasek that was just a case of being undisciplined) and the ugly (he caught Regula with another hit, this one from behind, that went unpenalized but could certainly be argued was dirty).

Everything aside, Kane inarguably made a massive impact over his four seasons in Edmonton, and his efforts did not go unappreciated. Early on in the game, the Oilers acknowledged Kane on the scoreboard and the sellout crowd rose to its feet in a round of applause.

Pickard Picks up the Win

The Oilers are only two games into the new season, and there already appears to be a goaltending controversy brewing in Oil Country. At least, there is one, as far as some fans are concerned.

In contrast to Stuart Skinner, who didn’t have the greatest of performances in the season-opening loss to the Flames, Pickard looked quite solid on Saturday. The veteran goalie wasn’t tested a lot by Vancouver, but he made the saves he had to when his team needed him to.

Pickard also outperformed Skinner during the preseason, although the latter was waylaid by illness for Edmonton’s final exhibition contests.

The beleaguered Skinner continues to be the subject of much derision among Edmonton’s fanbase, the vocal majority of which is calling for Pickard to supplant Skinner as de facto starting goaltender.

Does head coach Kris Knoblauch agree? It will be interesting to see who the Oilers coach decides to start between the pipes when Edmonton opens a five-game road trip against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (Oct. 14).