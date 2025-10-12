Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Rangers – 10/12/25

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Gardens today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (1-1-0) at RANGERS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Latest for THW:

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to make his first start of the season after Thompson started Washington’s first two games, including a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Braden Schneider — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Urho Vaakanainen

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Status report

Robertson could make his season debut in place of Soucy, a defenseman, who was injured in the Rangers’ 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Quick is also expected to make his first start of the season; Shesterkin started New York’s first three games, including Saturday, when he made 18 saves.

Latest for THW: