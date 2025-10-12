Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Rangers – 10/12/25

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Gardens today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (1-1-0) at RANGERS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to make his first start of the season after Thompson started Washington’s first two games, including a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Urho Vaakanainen
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Status report
Robertson could make his season debut in place of Soucy, a defenseman, who was injured in the Rangers’ 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Quick is also expected to make his first start of the season; Shesterkin started New York’s first three games, including Saturday, when he made 18 saves.
