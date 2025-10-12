3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 2-1 OT Winner Over the Golden Knights

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Vegas Golden Knights. The two teams have garnered a harsh rivalry as the two newest teams in the league; this is Vegas’ eighth season and Seattle’s fifth. Playing in the same conference will do that to them as well.

Of all of their matchups, the Kraken have typically lost to Vegas. Perhaps the 2025-26 season will be a turning point, though, as the Kraken won 2-1 in overtime. Their record against Vegas now sits at 4-11-1.

Beniers Started the Scoring for Seattle

Early into the second period, Vegas took a seat in the penalty box for interference. The Kraken made quick work of their extra-man advantage, with Matty Beniers skating the puck into Seattle’s offensive zone. He sent the puck to Jordan Eberle, who had it tied up by the boards. It was sent down the boards in the scrum, and Vince Dunn picked up the loose puck. Beniers positioned himself in front of the goal, and Dunn passed the puck to him. His shot found its home behind Adin Hill, and Seattle was the first of two teams to get on the board.

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Beniers has had a stellar start to the season compared to last season. He already has three points to his name in just the first two games. On Oct. 9, he recorded an assist, and he also recorded an assist on Jared McCann’s game-winning goal. Last season, he recorded his first point after four games, and it took another four games until he recorded another point. During the 2024 offseason, Beniers signed a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.14 million. After a lackluster start to the 2024-25 season, many fans complained, thinking he was not worth the extension. Although Seattle is only two games into the 2025-26 season, Beniers is already proving them all wrong.

Dunn Also Had a Two-Point Game

While Beniers recorded a goal and an assist in this game, he was not the only player to record two points. As mentioned above, Vince Dunn recorded the primary assist on Beniers’ goal, but he also got the secondary assist on McCann’s game-winner. He had the puck by the blue line and passed it to Beniers. While he skated around trying to find an opening, McCann stayed in position in front of the net. Beniers took the shot, and the rebound landed right in front of McCann. He used his speed and quick thinking to grab the puck and put the game away for Seattle.

Like McCann, Dunn has been a staple of the Kraken franchise. Consistently playing on the first defensive line with Adam Larsson since the 2021-22 season, he has found his footing with the team. He already has three points to his name this season as well, after scoring the first goal of the season for Seattle on Oct. 9. His career high points total is at 64, recorded in the 2022-23 season. Could Dunn beat his career-high season in 2025-26?

Kraken Kept Pace with Vegas

The Golden Knights have typically outplayed the Kraken in the history of their matchups. In this game, Seattle had the upper hand. In the first period, neither team scored a goal. This might seem like a bad thing for Seattle, but it was actually beneficial. The two teams played clean hockey, with neither taking a penalty. The Kraken had just two more shots than the Knights, nine compared to Vegas’ seven.

Seattle used this strong first period to propel them throughout the rest of the game. Seattle struck first on the power play in the second period. They used their first goal’s momentum to play a strong defensive game. Vegas tied the game in the third on a power-play goal as well, but again Seattle remained unwavering.

Taking the game to overtime, it was truly a do-or-die scenario for both teams. But the Kraken stayed strong and ultimately won the game. They had seven shots on net in the 4:56 of overtime compared to Vegas’ three. Defeating a strong team like Vegas, and knowing Seattle typically does not play well against them, is a huge confidence boost to start the season.

Kraken Head on Their First Road Trip

While Seattle had the opportunity to start their season at home, the home ice advantage now comes to an end. The team will embark on its first road trip of the season, which will last for six games. The first of these six games will be played in Montreal on Tuesday, Oct. 14, when the Canadiens play their home opener.