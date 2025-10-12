Capitals Made Changes Prior to First Road Trip

The Washington Capitals fell short to the Boston Bruins in their season and home opener on Wednesday night, with Tom Wilson scoring the lone goal for the home team. While the Capitals had 36 shots on goal to Boston’s 22, they were unable to convert and find the offense they needed. The team lacked chemistry, and the lineup was even changed multiple times mid-game, to no avail.

They also went 0-for-5 on the power play, creating an overall disappointing start to their season. It was clear that a true lineup shakeup was needed, and head coach Spencer Carbery made such adjustments in practice following the loss. As the team embarked on its first road trip this weekend, success on the ice was the key to starting off on the right foot.

Capitals’ Practice Lineup – Oct. 10

Ovechkin – Strome – McMichael

Protas – Dubois – Wilson

Beauvillier – Lapierre – Leonard

Duhaime – Dowd – Sourdif

Fehervary – Carlson

Sandin – Roy

Chychrun – van Riemsdyk

Chisholm – Iorio

Thompson

Lindgren

Notable Lineup Changes

The most notable lineup changes are those of the top-six forwards. Connor McMichael switched wings and moved to the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. Ovechkin had started on the right wing with Strome and Aliaksei Protas against Boston, and McMichael was moved up mid-game. The second line, consisting of Protas, Wilson, and Pierre-Luc Dubois, is no stranger to playing together.

Last season, they played 192:22 of five-on-five ice time together and were highly effective. During their shared ice time, the Capitals saw 56.2 percent of shot attempts, 57.7 percent of expected goals, 56.7 percent of scoring chances, and 53.9 percent of high-danger chances. The only goal in Wednesday’s game came from that line combination, with Protas registering the assist on Wilson’s goal. Protas had a three-point performance alongside his linemates on Saturday evening.

Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dylan McIlrath is making steps toward being able to join the lineup soon, too. The defenseman did not wear a no-contact jersey at Friday’s practice, but he remains on injured reserve for the time being. McIlrath is a big, physical defenseman, and his presence could be an asset to the Capitals. Sonny Milano remains an extra skater, but his speedy offense and accurate shooting could be helpful for the team, as well. It will be interesting to see how Carbery slots in players and tests lines to find the keys to success early in the season.

Carbery and Others Speak About Lack of Success and Changes

Carbery spoke about his line changes to the media on Friday. “I’ll tell you this: those lines are going to move around. You guys know me by now,” he said. “I’m looking for hot hands. All our guys know each other well enough that there’s not a lot of — in our top six, especially — there’s not a lot of surprises when guys move around. Like, Tom Wilson knows Connor McMichael, Protas, Dubois, Alex Ovechkin, and Dylan Strome by now.”

Related: Capitals’ Hendrix Lapierre Looking to Make Permanent Jump to NHL

Those players were consistent staples in the top six last season and had undeniable chemistry and success. The first game of the season is an adjustment for everyone, especially with all of the fanfare and excitement that comes with a home opener. Wilson spoke to Caps This Morning, a Capitals podcast, about the team’s loss and what needs to change.

“I mean, honestly, I thought that we were probably the better team,” he said. “But I mean, like any season openers, there’s some good things, some bad things. So, you know, we were pushing… obviously, the first game there’s a lot of excitement and pucks get bouncing and stuff, and guys just aren’t fully connected.” He went on to explain that the red carpet, excitement, and welcome skate exhaust the players, and by the middle of the game, their energy is not where it usually is mid-game.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun concurred, saying, “It’s obviously a lot going on, you know, a lot to do when you show up and cuts into everyone’s routine a little bit. And it was hectic before the game, but that’s fine. You know, every first game is like that at the start of the year.”

The Capitals headed to New York over the weekend for a back-to-back against the Islanders and Rangers. It was clear in their 4-2 win against the Islanders that the line changes and a break from the home opener excitement served as a hard reset for the team. Next up is the Rangers on Sunday.