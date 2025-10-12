Kraken’s Jared McCann Records 400th NHL Point

The 2025-26 season has just started, and players are already hitting impressive milestones, picking up right where they left off. Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann recorded his 400th NHL point. He also just so happened to score the overtime winning goal for Seattle.

400th @NHL point for canner and it's the OT winner!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2mzEWUDUTt — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 12, 2025

With just 13 seconds remaining in overtime, Vince Dunn passed the puck to Matty Beniers. Instead of immediately shooting, he circled in front to find the perfect opening. He took the shot, which found McCann at the front of the net. He picked up the rebound and scored the game-winning goal with just four seconds left.

To begin his career, McCann spent his first season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he recorded 18 points in 69 games. After just one season, he was traded to the Florida Panthers, where he played two and a half seasons. In this time, he played 143 games and recorded a total of 35 points.

In the middle of the 2018-19 season, McCann was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins with Nick Bjugstad in exchange for Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, and Pittsburgh’s 2nd and 4th round picks in the 2019 NHL Draft. He finished out the remainder of the season there and played with the Penguins until the end of the 2020-21 season. He recorded a total of 84 points within 141 games.

McCann has been a strong offensive force for Seattle since he joined the team during their Expansion Draft in 2021. Since joining the team, he has played in 317 games and has recorded a total of 245 points via 120 goals and 125 assists. He is also Seattle’s leading point scorer in the history of the franchise. He is a player who continues to put in the work and doesn’t give up when the going gets tough. There was clear evidence of that in this game.

McCann has just hit one milestone, and he is close to hitting another. In just 30 more games, McCann will play in his 700th career game. Let’s see how many more points he can score up until that point.

Congrats to Jared McCann on his 400th NHL point!