McCann Scores in OT Thriller to Lift Kraken Over the Golden Knights

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Vegas Golden Knights for their first matchup of the season. A lot was riding on this game, as neither team had lost a game yet in the 2025-26 season. With a last-second goal in overtime, Seattle handed Vegas their first loss of the season with a final score of 2-1.

Game Recap

The first 20 minutes were full of clean hockey, with neither team scoring or taking a penalty. The Golden Knights took seven shots, while the Kraken took nine.

Seven minutes into the second period, Brayden McNabb took a trip to the penalty box for interference on Jared McCann. With a minute and a half remaining on the minor penalty, Matty Beniers dumped the puck into the Kraken’s offensive zone. There was a scrum along the boards, and the puck was kicked down to Vince Dunn. He sent it up to Jordan Eberle near the back of the net. Although his back was turned, Eberle passed the puck right to Beniers in front of the net. He took a shot and scored the first goal of the game.

To start off the third period, Ryan Winterton was called on a two-minute minor for tripping Zach Whitecloud. Similar to Seattle’s power play from earlier, the Golden Knights got to work 30 seconds into their power play chance. Jack Eichel sent the puck around the boards for Mark Stone. He picked it up and dropped it down for Pavel Dorofeyev. He sent the puck into the net with a slap shot to tie the game.

Oct 11, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (19) celebrates with defenseman Joey Daccord (35) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) after scoring a goal in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights at Climate Pledge Arena. (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

With the game tied 1-1, both teams picked up at least a point and headed to overtime to determine the winner. As the clock ticked down, the game appeared poised for a shootout, prompting the Kraken to take action. Dunn held the puck at the blue line with 13 seconds left on the clock. He passed it to Beniers, who circled trying to find the right opening. He spotted McCann near the front of the net and passed to him. McCann took the shot and scored the game-winning goal with just three seconds left in overtime.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The Kraken will head out on their first road trip, with their first stop in Montreal to take on the Canadiens. The Golden Knights will continue traveling north, where they will take on the Calgary Flames.