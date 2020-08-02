Every NHL Team’s All-Time Leader in Points

It means something to have a good NHL career. For players, numbers and success are everything. After all, that’s what defines a players career when they decide to hang them up. That’s what they are remembered for – the trophies, the awards and the career totals statistically.

But it’s something else to hold a place within a team’s history books, to have your name enshrined in their respective history, even if it’s just for a moment in time. With that, it’s time we take a look at each franchise’s all-time leader in points.

Related: Every NHL Team’s All-Time Best Goal Scorer

With it, we will discuss their time spent with the franchise, the point totals with that franchise and their overall success with that team. For some, we’ll even look at active players that have a shot at breaking their franchise marks and what it will take to do so. With that, here’s each team’s all-time points leader.

Anaheim Ducks – Teemu Selanne (988)

Known for so many different moments in his career, Teemu Selanne was part of the dynamic duo alongside Paul Kariya during his time with the Anaheim Ducks. He solidified his career in Anaheim and in doing so became the franchise’s all-time leader in points with 988.

Of his career 1,457 points, Selanne tallied 67.8 percent of them with the Ducks. He played 15 seasons in Anaheim and played 966 regular season games over that span. He also remains the team’s all-time leader in goals (457) which doesn’t seem like it will be touched anytime soon.

While he did split time with the Ducks scattered over two stints – from 1995 to 2001 and 2005 to 2014 – he ended up finishing his career with the Ducks as a 43-year-old in 2013-14.

Teemu Selanne, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Mar. 28, 2006 (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NHLImages)

To add to that, he secured a Rocket Richard Trophy with the Ducks in 1998-99 and a Bill Masterton Trophy in 2005-06. He added a Stanley Cup with the team in 2006-07 as a 36-year-old. But what’s most impressive, is that even with stops in Winnipeg, San Jose and Colorado over his 21-year career, Selanne remains the all-time points leader for the Ducks.

It is worth noting, however, that it’s a mark that may not stand for long as current Ducks player Ryan Getzlaf sits in second behind Selanne on the team’s all-time list with 965 points. He’s just 24 points shy of breaking Selanne’s all-time mark.

Arizona Coyotes: Shane Doan (972)

Another all-time leader, not just in points, Shane Doan (972) holds the top spot when it comes to the Arizona Coyotes (and former Winnipeg Jets) franchise. He spent his entire 21-year career with the franchise – with on year spent in Winnipeg – after being drafted by the Jets in the first round, seventh overall, in 1995.

Over his career with the team, he won a King Clancy Award in 2009-10, a Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011-12 and played 1,540 regular season games for the franchise. In doing so, he also set the mark for all-time points and it’s one that doesn’t seem like it will be touched anytime soon.

In fact, the closest active player is defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson who sits in 10th on the franchises all-time list with 364 points with the franchise.

Boston Bruins: Ray Bourque (1,506)

In Boston, is there any question as to who leads the franchise in all-time points? If you’re unsure, the answer is long-time defenceman Ray Bourque who has the team’s all-time mark with 1,506 regular season points in 1,518 games.

Bourque was drafted by the Bruins eighth overall in 1979 and made his NHL debut that year as a 19-year-old and impressed from day one. In his rookie campaign, he tallied 17 goals and 65 points in 80 regular season games. He was named to the All-Star team, awarded the Calder Trophy and finished fourth in Norris Trophy voting in his first year in the league. And he never really slowed down.

Over his time with the Bruins, he went on to win five Norris Trophies, along with his Calder and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 1991-92. He was an 18-time all-star with the Bruins (and added another one with the Avalanche in 2000-01) and while he finished his career with the Avalanche, he left his mark on the Bruins’ franchise forever.

To go along with 161 playoff points with the Bruins, Bourque landed himself the number one spot when talking about career points in a Bruins uniform with 1,506. That included a career-high 96 points in 1983-84 as a 23-year-old and 31 goals that same year.

Bourque retired on June 26, 2011, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

Buffalo Sabres: Gilbert Perreault (1,326)

It’s a franchise mark that might not be touched anytime soon, so for now the Buffalo Sabres’ all-time leader in points is Gilbert Perreault, who also leads the team in all-time goals scored.

Perreault was drafted by the Sabres first overall in the 1970 NHL Amateur Draft and remained with the franchise for the entirety of his career – one that spanned over 17 seasons. From there, Perreault debuted for the Sabres in 1970-71 with a 72-point season in 78 regular season games.

He was awarded the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie and became a mainstay in the Sabres lineup. He went on to play 1,191 regular season games for the Sabres, scoring 512 goals and 1,326 points over that span. He had a career-high 44 goals and 113 points in 80 games in 1975-76 and after 17 seasons of continuous production sits atop the Sabres all-time list.

In fact, the next closest player to Perreault’s point totals in Buffalo is Dave Andreychuk who tallied 804 points with the Sabres in 837 games. It’s safe to say that Perreault will remain there for some time.

Calgary Flames: Jarome Iginla (1,095)

He was the face of the franchise for so many years with the Calgary Flames, so it’s fitting that he sits atop their all-time list for career points. Surprisingly though, Jarome Iginla was a draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 1995 when they took the forward 11th overall.

But, on Dec. 19, 1995, Iginla was traded to the Flames from Dallas for Corey Miller and Joe Nieuwendyk and that’s where Iginla really made a name for himself. He debuted as a 19-year-old in 1996-97 and put up 21 goals and 50 points in 82 games finishing second in the Calder Trophy voting.

Over his 20-year career, Iginla played the first 16 with the Flames and recorded 525 goals and 1,095 points in 1,219 regular season games. On top of putting himself in the number one spot on the franchise’s all-time points list, Iginla also earned a number of awards during his time with the Flames.

He was awarded the 2003-04 King Clancy Award, the 2001-02 Lester B. Pearson Award, the 2008-09 Mark Messier Leadership Award, the 2001-02 Art Ross and was a two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner with the Flames – including a 52-goal season in 2001-02.

He was a four-time all-star, but never did win a Cup. However, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 and remains the Flames’ all-time leader in points.

Carolina Hurricanes: Ron Francis (1,175)

Once a Hartford Whaler, Ron Francis eventually returned to the franchise that drafted him after the team left Hartford and headed for Carolina to become the Hurricanes. His loyalty and devotion to the franchise landed him a number of spots throughout the team’s record books – including the team’s all-time points leader with 1,175 regular season points.

Taken fourth overall by the Whalers in the 1981 NHL Draft, Francis played a combined 16 seasons between Hartford and Carolina. While only six of his seasons were spent with the Hurricanes, he managed to add to his franchise totals giving him the all-time lead.

Ron Francis, Hartford Whalers (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Between the two franchises, Francis had a combined 1,175 points in 1,186 regular season games. On top of his totals, Francis also had a career-high 32 goals with the Whalers in 1989-90 as a 26-year-old. He won a Lady Byng and King Clancy in 2001-02 as a member of the Hurricanes and nearly led the team to a Stanley Cup in 2001-02.

While the closest active player on the all-time points list is nearly 900 points away, it would seem that Francis’ spot atop the franchise list is safe for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Blackhawks: Stan Mikita (1,467)

An original six franchise, the franchise’s all-time points list is scattered with talent and big name players. Sitting atop that list is long-time Black Hawk Stan Mikita who finished his NHL career with the same club he started it with after 22 seasons and 1,467 regular season points.

After debuting as an 18-year-old in 1958-59, Mikita would go on to play 1,396 games for the Black Hawks over the 22 seasons he spent in the NHL. He had two seasons with a career-high 97 points and nine seasons of 80 points or more.

He was an eight-time all-star, he won two Lady Byng Awards, two Hart Trophies, four Art Ross Trophies and won the 1961 Stanley Cup with the Black Hawks. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 after spending his entire career with the club and leading the NHL in scoring on four separate occasions.

Still, to this day at least, he leads the franchise in career points with Chicago.

Colorado Avalanche: Joe Sakic (1,641)

Another player who played for two teams under one franchise tag, Joe Sakic is the all-time leader in franchise points for the Colorado Avalanche. Once known as the Quebec Nordiques, Sakic was drafted by the club 15th overall in 1987.

He debuted as a 19-year-old in 1988-89 and scored 23 goals and 62 points in 70 regular season games as a rookie – although he finished eighth in Calder Trophy voting. Like the franchise, Sakic moved to Colorado in 1995-96 and joined the powerhouse Avalanche who went on to win two Cups during Sakic’s tenure.

Ray Bourque #77 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the cup with Joe Sakic #19 after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche take the series 4-3. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

As for his individual feats, Sakic had a career-high 120 points in 82 games for the Avs in 1995-96 and hit 118 again in 2000-01. Along with his two Cups, Sakic was a three-time all-star, won the 2000-01 Lady Byng, the 2000-01 Hart Trophy, the 1995-96 Conn Smythe Trophy and the 2000-01 Lester B. Pearson Award.

He has a commanding lead when it comes to the franchise’s all-time points list and seeing as he spent his entire 20-year career with the club, it would make sense. Sakic was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012 and will remain the franchise leader for some time.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Rick Nash (547)

One of the less senior franchises in the NHL, Rick Nash’s all-time points mark of 547 is one that surely could be broken in the years to come. Nash, who was drafted by the franchise first overall in 2002, spent nine seasons with the Blue Jackets after making his NHL debut in 2002-03 as an 18-year-old.

Over that span of his career, Nash finished third in Calder Trophy voting before winning the Rocket Richard Trophy in his second season as a 19-year-old with 41 goals in 80 games. Nash finished his Blue Jackets’ tenure with 547 points in 674 regular season games, but saw the playoffs just once with the team before moving on.

For now, he remains atop the franchise’s all-time points list. But that could change.

Dallas Stars: Mike Modano (1,359)

Drafted by the Minnesota North Stars first overall in 1988, Mike Modano became the face of the franchise very quickly – especially after their move to Dallas. Over a 21-year career, Modano played all but one season with the franchise – joining the Detroit Red Wings for the final year of his career.

Over his 20 seasons with the Stars, Modano became one of the greatest American-born players to ever play in the NHL and landed himself atop the Stars’ franchise list for points with 1,359 over 1,459 regular season games.

During that span, he reached the 80-point mark eight times, including a career-high 93 points in back-to-back years in 1992-93 and again in 1993-94.

Modano was named to the all-star team once and was a part of the 1999 Stanley Cup winning team. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

Detroit Red Wings: Gordie Howe (1,809)

Is there any question as to who leads the Detroit Red Wings when it comes to franchise points? If so, the answer is simple – Mr. Hockey. Gordie Howe debuted for the Red Wings in 1946-47 as an 18-year-old and put up 22 points in 58 games.

Aside from a run in the WHA and one year in Hartford, Howe played 25 seasons with the Red Wings and tallied 786 goals and 1,809 points over 1,687 regular season games to lead the franchise in all-time points.

Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings (THW Archives)

As an NHLer, he was a 21-time all-star, a six-time Hart Trophy winner, a six-time Art Ross winner and he added four Stanley Cups while playing with the Wings.

While Howe broke the 100-point plateau just once in the NHL, he led the league in scoring six times over his career. That, along with his spot atop the Red Wings franchise scoring list, are just some of the reasons Howe was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1972.

Edmonton Oilers: Wayne Gretzky (1,669)

Another franchise mark that likely won’t be reached anytime soon is the Edmonton Oilers’ all-time points leader – Wayne Gretzky and his 1,669 regular season points.

Gretzky made his NHL debut with the Oilers in 1979-80 as a 19-year-old. He scored 137 points in 79 regular season games, including 51 goals. That year he was named to the all-star team, he won the Lady Byng and the Hart Trophy.

Before being traded to Los Angeles in 1988, Gretzky spent nine seasons with the Oilers in which he tallied 583 goals and 1,669 points in 696 regular season games. He was a nine-time all-star, won one Lady Byng, eight Hart Trophies, seven Art Ross Trophies, five Lester B. Pearson Awards and two Conn Smythe Trophies while with the Oilers and added four Stanley Cups. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999.

While there’s another phenom donning the Oilers’ orange, blue and white these days, Gretzky’s place atop the franchise’s points list is safe for the time being.

Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau (437)

The first active player to have the franchise lead in points, Jonathan Huberdeau holds that title for the Florida Panthers. Huberdeau was drafted third overall in 2011 by the Panthers and made his NHL debut with the club in 2012-13 as a 19-year-old.

That season, he played 48 games and tallied 14 goals and 31 points on route to a Calder Trophy as the rookie of the year. Since then he’s played eight seasons with the Panthers collecting a franchise leading 437 points in 536 regular season games.

It’s a mark that is definitely reachable for players who might spend the majority of their career in Florida, but that’s still to be decided.

Los Angeles Kings: Marcel Dionne (1,307)

In Los Angeles, it’s Marcel Dionne’s name atop the franchise’s all-time list for points with 1,307 regular season points in a Kings’ uniform. Dionne was drafted second overall by Detroit in the 1971 NHL Amateur Draft and made his debut with the Red Wings in 1971-72.

He joined the Kings in 1975-76 after being traded to Los Angeles and remained with the team until 1986-87. But during that time, he totalled 1,307 points in 921 regular season games over 12 seasons with the Kings.

That included four all-star nominations, a Lady Byng, two Lester B. Pearson Awards and an Art Ross Trophy with the Kings. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992 and remains the franchise’s all-time leader in points.

Minnesota Wild: Mikko Koivu (709)

Like Huberdeau for the Panthers, Mikko Koivu is the all-time leader and active leader for his franchise in points with 709. An expansion club, the Minnesota Wild drafted Koivu sixth overall in 2001 and he has spent his entire 15-year career with the Wild.

Over that time, he’s played 1,028 regular season games with 205 goals and 709 points to show for it. He had a career-high 71 points back in 2009-10 as a 26-year-old, but hasn’t hit the 70-point plateau since.

Still, Koivu remains the all-time leader when it comes to franchise points.

Montreal Canadiens: Guy Lafleur (1,246)

One of the most storied franchises in NHL history, there are a number of names on the Montreal Canadiens all-time points list. But sitting at the top is a former great in Guy Lafleur who tallied 1,246 career regular season points with the Canadiens.

Lafleur was drafted first overall by the Canadiens in the 1971 Amateur Draft and spent the first 14 seasons of his career with the team. Over that span he recorded the 1,246 points in 961 regular season games and sits atop the franchise leaderboard – that included six straight seasons of over 119 points.

Related: One for the Ages – Guy Lafleur’s 1989-90 NHL Season

He was a part of five Stanley Cup winning teams with the Canadiens, including being a six-time all-star, with two Hart Trophies, three Lester B. Pearson Awards, three Art Ross trophies and the 1976-77 Conn Smythe Trophy.

Lafleur was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988 and likely won’t see his franchise mark touched any time soon.

Nashville Predators: David Legwand (566)

Another expansion franchise, David Legwand led the Nashville Predators for a number years when they first arrived in the NHL. Drafted second overall by the Predators in 1998, Legwand debuted in 1998-99 and played 15 seasons with the team.

Over that span, he played 956 regular season games tallying 566 points to earn his spot atop the team’s all-time list for points. While it’s not the highest total we’ve talked about, there is a good chance that someone will take down Legwand’s franchise mark at some points in the coming years.

New Jersey Devils: Patrik Elias (1,025)

Who knew that when Patrik Elias was drafted 51st overall by the New Jersey Devils in 1994, that he would one day lead the franchise in all-time points? That said, Elias spent his entire 20-year career with the Devils and tallied 1,025 points in 1,240 regular season games.

Patrik Elias leads the New Jersey Devils in all-time points. (Rich Kane/Icon SMI)

He debuted with the club as a 19-year-old in 1995-96 and became a major role player for the team that dominated for so many years. Along with being the franchise’s top point producer, Elias was part of two Stanley Cup winning teams and earned an all-star nod with the club.

While he never broke the 100-point plateau, Elias did score a career-high 96 points in 2000-01 – a mark he never came close to again during his career.

New York Islanders: Bryan Trottier (1,353)

A major player during the franchise’s successful years, Bryan Trottier holds the franchise mark for most points in an Islanders uniform. Drafted by the team in the second round, 22nd overall, in the 1974 Amateur Draft, Trottier debuted in 1975-76 with 95 points in 80 regular season games – earning him the Calder Trophy.

He followed that up with six 100-point seasons during his tenure with the Islanders and tallied 1,353 points in 1,123 regular season games with New York over 15 seasons. He won four consecutive Cups with the franchise, was named to the all-star team four times and added a Hart Trophy, an Art Ross, a King Clancy Award and a Conn Smythe to his name with the Islanders.

Another franchise mark that won’t be touched anytime soon, Trottier was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

New York Rangers: Rod Gilbert (1,021)

He might not always be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of the New York Rangers, but Rod Gilbert is the all-time points leader for the storied franchise out of New York City.

He debuted for the Rangers in 1960-61 as a 19-year-old where he played just one game, but tallied an assist. It was the first of many points for the 18-year Ranger, but he didn’t become a full-time NHLer until the 1962-63 season.

Over his 18-year career, Gilbert played 1,065 regular season games for the Rangers, totalling 1,021 points. It’s a mark that likely won’t be touched any time soon. On top of that, he was a two-time all-star and won the Masterton Trophy in 1975-76. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982.

Ottawa Senators: Daniel Alfredsson (1,108)

A familiar name in Ottawa, Daniel Alfredsson is the team’s all-time points leader with 1,108 points in a Senators uniform. A sixth round pick of the Senators, 133rd overall, in 1994, Alfredsson became the face of the franchise and their leader in more ways than one.

Unlike most on this list, he didn’t debut in the NHL until he was 23 years old in 1995-96 – scoring 61 points in 82 regular season games. That effort earned him the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie that season.

Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

From there, he played 17 seasons with the Senators before heading to Detroit to close out his NHL career. During his time with the Senators, he earned his 1,108 points in 1,178 regular season games.

He was a one-time all-star. He won the 2011-12 King Clancy Award and the 2012-13 Mark Messier Leadership Award to go along with his Calder. He remains an unforgettable name in the Senators’ history books.

Philadelphia Flyers: Bobby Clarke (1,210)

One of the few franchise marks on this list that might be within reach of a current player, Bobby Clarke sits atop the Philadelphia Flyers’ all-time list for career points with the franchise.

He began his career by getting drafted by the Flyers in the second round, 17th overall, in the 1969 NHL Amateur Draft. He debuted the following year in 1969-70, putting up 46 points in 76 regular season games and remained with the franchise for the entirety of his career which lasted 15 seasons.

Over that span, he averaged over a point per game with 1,210 career points in 1,144 regular season games – a mark that remains the best in franchise history for now.

He was a four-time all-star, a three-time Hart Trophy winner, he added a Lester B. Pearson Award in 1972-73, a Masterton Trophy in 1971-72, a Selke Award in 1982-83 and two Stanley Cups with the Flyers. Clarke was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987, cementing his place not only in the Flyers history books, but hockey’s history books.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Mario Lemieux (1,723)

Is there any question who holds the franchise record for most career points in a Pittsburgh Penguins uniform? If you need the answer, it’s the great Mario Lemieux who recorded 1,723 points in 915 regular season games while missing significant time during a 17-year career with the Penguins.

He debuted in 1984-85 after being taken first overall by the Penguins in 1984 and had himself 10 seasons of 100 points or more, including a 100-point rookie season securing him the Calder Trophy.

Lemieux was a nine-time all-star and won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins. He was a six-time Art Ross winner, a four-time Lester B. Pearson Award winner, a three-time Hart Trophy winner, a two-time Conn Smythe winner and added the 1992-93 Masterton Award to his collection.

Along with holding onto the Penguins’ all-time points lead, Lemieux was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. That said, Sidney Crosby isn’t too far behind.

San Jose Sharks: Patrick Marleau (1,102)

While he’s still active in the NHL, Patrick Marleau’s San Jose Sharks days might be behind him. Still, the long-time Sharks’ forward holds the franchise mark for all-time points with 1,102 in 1,551 regular season games for the franchise over parts of 20 seasons.

San Jose Sharks Patrick Marleau (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu)

The Sharks grabbed Marleau with the second overall selection in the 1997 NHL Draft and he debuted the following seasons with 32 points in 74 regular season games. From there, Marleau has gone on to become on the most consistently healthy players in NHL history stringing together one of the best ironman streaks in the history of the game.

Over that span, he’s put up over 500 career goals and nearly 1,200 career points – most of which came in a Sharks uniform. That said, his former teammate, Joe Thornton, continues to chase down Marleau’s franchise mark and is coming up quickly behind him.

St. Louis Blues: Bernie Federko (1,073)

He was the seventh overall pick in 1976 by the St. Louis Blues and from there, Bernie Federko went on to become the franchise leader in points with 13 seasons under his belt with the Blues.

Federko debuted for the Blues in 1976-77 with 23 points in 31 regular season games and went on to have a career year in 1983-84 when he put up 107 points in 79 games.

Over his 13 seasons with the Blues, Federko tallied 1,073 points in 927 regular season games before joining the Detroit Red Wings for his final season in the NHL. While he still holds the franchise mark, Federko was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Martin St. Louis (953)

One of the few other franchise marks in jeopardy of changing hands is the one that Martin St. Louis holds as the all-time points leader for the Tampa Bay Lightning. St. Louis was an undrafted player, signed as a free agent, who joined the Lightning after two seasons with the Calgary Flames to start his career.

He played 13 seasons with the Lightning putting up 953 points in 972 career regular season games before being traded to the New York Rangers. Over that span, St. Louis added a Stanley Cup in 2004, he was a five-time all-star, and he won a number of individual awards – including three Lady Byng Awards, two Art Ross Trophies, the 2003-04 Lester B. Pearson Award and the 2003-04 Hart Trophy.

St. Louis was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. While he remains the franchise leader in points, Steven Stamkos isn’t far behind.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mats Sundin (987)

One of the more storied franchises in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs were led for a number of years by Mats Sundin. So, it seems fitting that Sundin also holds the franchise mark for all-time points by a Maple Leaf at 987.

Sundin became a Maple Leaf as part of a trade in 1994 that sent Wendel Clark, among others, to the Quebec Nordiques and it was in Toronto that he made a real name for himself. He played 13 seasons for the Maple Leafs tallying his 987 points in blue in white in 981 regular season games.

While he could never get the Maple Leafs to the promise land, Sundin did become a two-time all-star and won the 2007-08 Mark Messier Leadership Award. Like many others on this list, Sundin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Vancouver Canucks: Henrik Sedin (1,070)

One half of the dynamic twin duo in Vancouver, Henrik Sedin resides atop the franchise’s all-time points list. Drafted third overall by the Canucks in 1999, Henrik played 17 seasons in the NHL and spent them all with the Canucks.

He debuted in 2000, with 29 points in 82 games and while it took some time for him and his brother to get going in the NHL, Henrik went on to have 1,070 career points in 1,330 regular season games for the Canucks over his 17 seasons. That included a career-high 112 points in 2009-10 as a 29-year-old.

He finished his career as a two-time all-star, a two-time King Clancy Award winner, the 2009-10 Hart Trophy winner, as well as the winner of the 2009-10 Art Ross. It’s another mark that won’t be switching hands anytime soon, and he edged out his brother for the franchise mark.

Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (181)

The 31st franchise in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights’ franchise leader in points will surely change as the years pass. That said, as of the end of the 2019-20 regular season, that mark belonged to Jonathan Marchessault who was one of the first players to don the Golden Knights’ attire.

Marchessault was selected by Vegas from Florida in the NHL Expansion Draft and helped the team make a name for itself in its inaugural season. While it’s subject to change, in three seasons with the Golden Knights, Marchessault has 181 points in 225 regular season games – making him the franchise leader in points for now.

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin (1,278)

There was never a doubt when he stepped onto NHL ice that Alex Ovechkin would leave his mark on the game and the Washington Capitals franchise. And while his career is likely far from over, Ovechkin already holds a fair lead when it comes to the franchise’s all-time points list.

Drafted first overall by the Capitals in 2004, Ovechkin debuted for the team in 2005-06 and has been a scoring machine since the day he entered the league. He put up 52 goals and 106 points in 81 games in his rookie season earning him an all-star nod and the Calder Trophy.

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 700th goal, Feb. 22, 2020 (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since then, he’s tallied 1,278 points in 1,152 regular season games for the Capitals including eight seasons of 50 goals or more and four seasons of 100 points or more. With more to come, Ovechkin’s numbers put him atop the franchise list as of the end of 2019-20.

His individual awards to that point also include being a 12-time all-star, a nine-time Rocket Richard winner, a three-time Pearson Award winner, a three-time Hart Trophy winner, the winner of the 2007-08 Art Ross and the winner of the 2017-18 Conn Smythe Award. All of that, was overshadowed by his Stanley Cup win in 2018.

Winnipeg Jets: Blake Wheeler (651)

Unlike the former Jets’ franchise, the renewed version of the team doesn’t have the same history as its predecessor. That said, it opens the door for a different franchise leader when it comes to all-time points and, for now, that’s been taken by Blake Wheeler.

Wheeler was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers right before the team was transferred to Winnipeg and became the refreshed version of the Jets. Since then, he’s played a total of 710 games between the Thrashers and the Jets with 651 points to show for it.

He’s a one-time all-star and sits atop the franchise list for points, but like others on this list will have to continue to produce if he wants to maintain his spot in the franchise record books for years to come.

Have Your Say…

Now that you know every team’s top scorer in franchise history, which one was the greatest of all-time? Who surprised you? Who’s likely going to get knocked off their throne? Be sure to have your say by commenting below and let the debate begin.