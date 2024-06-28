2024 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

After months of anticipation, the 2024 NHL Entry Draft has finally arrived. This year’s draft is being held in Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art Sphere, becoming the first sports league to use the globe-shaped arena and the first event to be televised from the location. Prospects, fans, media, and NHL teams have all gathered to usher in the next group of great NHL players on one of the most exciting and unpredictable days of the hockey season.

While Macklin Celebrini is all but guaranteed to go first overall, there is a lot of debate over the next several picks. Artyom Levshunov long held the title of the draft’s best defenceman but has recently been challenged by Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, and Zayne Parekh. Likewise, Ivan Demidov was expected to be the logical runner-up to Celebrini but has had some tough competition from Berkly Catton, Tij Iginla, and Cayden Lindstrom. The 2024 Draft will certainly go down as one of the least predictable first rounds in recent memory.

As we have done in previous years, the Live Draft Tracker is back at The Hockey Writers. The tracker will be updated after each and every pick throughout the first and second days of the draft (all seven rounds!). Be sure to check back regularly to see which prospects go to your favourite NHL team.

Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the event to see the most recent updates

First Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
1San Jose SharksCMacklin CelebriniBoston University (NCAA)
2Chicago Blackhawks LogoDArtyom LevshunovMichigan State University (NCAA)
3Anaheim DucksRWBeckett SenneckeOshawa Generals (OHL)
4Columbus Blue JacketsCCayden LindstromMedicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
5Montreal CanadiensRWIvan DemidovSKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
6Utah Hockey Club, NHL UtahLWTij IginlaKelowna Rockets (WHL)
7Ottawa SenatorsDCarter YakemchukCalgary Hitmen (WHL)
8Seattle Kraken Primary LogoCBerkly CattonSpokane Chiefs (WHL)
9Calgary FlamesDZayne ParekhSaginaw Spirit (OHL)
10New Jersey DevilsDAnton SilayevTorpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)
11San Jose SharksDSam DickinsonLondon Knights (OHL)
12Minnesota WildDZeev BuiumUniversity of Denver (NCAA)
13Philadelphia FlyersCJett LuchankoGuelph Storm (OHL)
14Buffalo SabresCKonsta HeleniusJukurit (Liiga)
15Detroit Red WingsRWMichael Brandsegg-NygårdMora IK (Allsvenskan)
16St. Louis BluesDAdam JiricekHC Plzen (Czechia)
17Washington CapitalsRWTerik ParascakPrince George Cougars (WHL)
18Chicago Blackhawks LogoCSacha BoisvertMuskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
19Vegas Golden KnightsLWTrevor ConnellyTri-City Storm (USHL)
20New York IslandersLWCole EisermanU.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)
21Montreal CanadiensCMichael HageChicago Steel (USHL)
22Nashville PredatorsCYegor SurinLoko Yaroslavl (MHL)
23Anaheim DucksDStian SolbergVålerenga (Norway)
24Utah Hockey Club, NHL UtahCCole BeaudoinBarrie Colts (OHL)
25Boston BruinsCDean LetourneauSt. Andrew’s College (U18 AAA)
26Los Angeles KingsRWLiam GreentreeWindsor Spitfires (OHL)
27Chicago Blackhawks LogoLWMarek VanackerBrantford Bulldogs (OHL)
28Calgary FlamesRWMatvei GridinMuskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
