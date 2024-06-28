2024 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

After months of anticipation, the 2024 NHL Entry Draft has finally arrived. This year’s draft is being held in Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art Sphere, becoming the first sports league to use the globe-shaped arena and the first event to be televised from the location. Prospects, fans, media, and NHL teams have all gathered to usher in the next group of great NHL players on one of the most exciting and unpredictable days of the hockey season.
While Macklin Celebrini is all but guaranteed to go first overall, there is a lot of debate over the next several picks. Artyom Levshunov long held the title of the draft’s best defenceman but has recently been challenged by Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, and Zayne Parekh. Likewise, Ivan Demidov was expected to be the logical runner-up to Celebrini but has had some tough competition from Berkly Catton, Tij Iginla, and Cayden Lindstrom. The 2024 Draft will certainly go down as one of the least predictable first rounds in recent memory.
As we have done in previous years, the Live Draft Tracker is back at The Hockey Writers. The tracker will be updated after each and every pick throughout the first and second days of the draft (all seven rounds!). Be sure to check back regularly to see which prospects go to your favourite NHL team.
First Round
|Pick
|Team
|Position
|Player
|Junior Team
|1
|C
|Macklin Celebrini
|Boston University (NCAA)
|2
|D
|Artyom Levshunov
|Michigan State University (NCAA)
|3
|RW
|Beckett Sennecke
|Oshawa Generals (OHL)
|4
|C
|Cayden Lindstrom
|Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
|5
|RW
|Ivan Demidov
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|6
|LW
|Tij Iginla
|Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
|7
|D
|Carter Yakemchuk
|Calgary Hitmen (WHL)
|8
|C
|Berkly Catton
|Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
|9
|D
|Zayne Parekh
|Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
|10
|D
|Anton Silayev
|Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)
|11
|D
|Sam Dickinson
|London Knights (OHL)
|12
|D
|Zeev Buium
|University of Denver (NCAA)
|13
|C
|Jett Luchanko
|Guelph Storm (OHL)
|14
|C
|Konsta Helenius
|Jukurit (Liiga)
|15
|RW
|Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
|Mora IK (Allsvenskan)
|16
|D
|Adam Jiricek
|HC Plzen (Czechia)
|17
|RW
|Terik Parascak
|Prince George Cougars (WHL)
|18
|C
|Sacha Boisvert
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
|19
|LW
|Trevor Connelly
|Tri-City Storm (USHL)
|20
|LW
|Cole Eiserman
|U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)
|21
|C
|Michael Hage
|Chicago Steel (USHL)
|22
|C
|Yegor Surin
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|23
|D
|Stian Solberg
|Vålerenga (Norway)
|24
|C
|Cole Beaudoin
|Barrie Colts (OHL)
|25
|C
|Dean Letourneau
|St. Andrew’s College (U18 AAA)
|26
|RW
|Liam Greentree
|Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
|27
|LW
|Marek Vanacker
|Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
|28
|RW
|Matvei Gridin
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
|29
|30
|31
|32
Second Round
Third Round
Fourth Round
|Pick
|Team
|Position
|Player
|Junior Team
|98
|99
|100
|101
|102
|103
|104
|105
|106
|107
|108
|109
|110
|111
|112
|113
|114
|115
|116
|117
|118
|119
|120
|121
|122
|123
|124
|125
|126
|127
|128
|129
Fifth Round
|Pick
|Team
|Position
|Player
|Junior Team
|130
|131
|132
|133
|134
|135
|136
|137
|138
|139
|140
|141
|142
|143
|144
|145
|146
|147
|148
|149
|150
|151
|152
|153
|154
|155
|156
|157
|158
|159
|160
|161
Sixth Round
|Pick
|Team
|Position
|Player
|Junior Team
|162
|163
|164
|165
|166
|167
|168
|169
|170
|171
|172
|173
|174
|175
|176
|177
|178
|179
|180
|181
|182
|183
|184
|185
|186
|187
|188
|189
|190
|191
|192
|193
Seventh Round
|Pick
|Team
|Position
|Player
|Junior Team
|194
|195
|196
|197
|198
|199
|200
|201
|202
|203
|204
|205
|206
|207
|208
|209
|210
|211
|212
|213
|214
|215
|216
|217
|218
|219
|220
|221
|222
|223
|224
|225