Jakub Fibigr – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jakub Fibigr

2023-24 Team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Date of Birth: Jul. 22, 2006

Place of Birth: Unicov, CZE

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 171 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

While watching the Steelheads quite a bit this season, one of the many standouts was rookie defender Jakub Fibigr. Although he was just transitioning to North American ice, he adapted very quickly and stood out right away. He finished fifth in rookie scoring and top-25 in scoring among OHL defenders with 43 points in 61 games. That’s very strong production and a great indicator that he can only improve on that.

Jakub Fibigr, Mississauga Steelheads (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

While he may not get as much attention as other defenders in this class, Fibigr has been flying under the radar as a defender who can do it all. He possesses a strong two-way game, making an impact in all three zones on the ice. He has great poise, awareness and a compete level that he’s always displaying every shift. Although he isn’t the best skater, his long and smooth stride allows to him be effective on the rush and take lanes away from his opponents.

Offensively, Fibigr uses his skating to his advantage. He needs to improve his first few steps and agility but when he hits his stride and he’s in motion, he’s tough to contain. He’s a very strong passer, making long stretch plays on a breakout and moving the puck quickly in the offensive zone. His head is always up scanning his options and finding the lanes in order to make a play. Although I feel he can add more power to his shot, he walks the line well to get into shooting lanes and get shots on net effectively for second chance opportunities. He has great awareness to jump into the play without putting his defensive partner or teammates in a bad spot. He takes chances, but is smart when doing so.

Defensively, he has great intensity and can play a strong and physical game as well when in one-on-one coverage. He can box players out in front of the net effectively and he does a great job at challenging shooters by getting into the lanes and take away any chance of a play from unfolding. He defends the rush very well as he keeps attackers to the outside and has an active stick to break up plays easily with his timing and reach.

Fibigr is a reliable, all-around defender and his strengths are at the forefront. If he can improve certain aspects of his game, then he will have a very bright future.

Jakub Fibigr – NHL Draft Projection

While this draft is very defense heavy, Fibigr may have to wait until the second day to hear his name being called. Where he will go will be interesting. He has a very refined game that could have him as a second-rounder, but the consensus might see him go anywhere from the third to the fourth round. Either way, he would give a team great value in that spot.

Quotables

“Fibigr doesn’t have many flaws, if any at all. He is a very mobile, two-way, transition-effective defenceman. Usually a defenceman is better in one end of the ice, but Fibigr is equally as good in both ends, and potentially even better through the neutral zone.” – Joely Stockl, The Hockey News

“His strong work ethic and intense competitive spirit are also surprising traits. Playing on the international stage and against older opponents at different stages has provided valuable developmental experience.” – Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

“His game is built around his skating. He uses it well in all three zones, from cutting off zone entries with his lateral mobility, to joining the rush and creating difficult situations for opposition defenses with his long, smooth stride. Fibigr looks effortless on ice as a result, and it allows him to play the game in an aggresive manner, as he can use his skating to recover from any mistakes.” – Alex Appleyard, SMAHT Scouting

Strengths

High end work ethic

Aggressive on both sides of the puck

Underrated physical play and intensity

Good offensive instincts and playmaking abilities

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Not the quickest skater, but still very smooth

Work on puck control and skills

Improve shot power

NHL Potential

There’s the possibility that Fibigr could be a reliable second pairing defender, who can do it all as a best-case scenario. He can drive the play at even strength on the backend, strike on the power play or shut things down on the penalty kill. His well-rounded game combined with his ability to move the puck well in transition will bode well for him at the next level. He stated that he likes to model his game after Morgan Rielly as he shares similar qualities.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 1.5/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 7.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

Fibigr has already represented Czechia at two major events. He won a silver medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, registering a goal and an assist in five games and played in the World U18 Championship.

Jakub Fibigr Stats

Videos

