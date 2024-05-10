Linus Eriksson – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Linus Eriksson

2023-24 Team: Djurgårdens (J20 Nationall & HockeyAllsvenskan)

Date of Birth: Mar 23, 2006

Place of Birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Linus Erikkson bolstered his draft stock with an excellent performance at the 2024 U18 World Championship, captaining Sweden to a bronze medal finish. He was Sweden’s most consistent forward, stepping up in key situations for them. He excelled on both sides of the puck and drove play below the goal line. His vision and playmaking stood out in this tournament. Scouts note that Eriksson’s play at times has been a bit up-and-down, but when he’s been good, he’s been really good.

Prior to the tournament, Eriksson split the season between Djurgardens’ men’s and junior teams. In these games, he has shown that he is intelligent, plays a nice two-way game, and is a tremendous passer. He had a solid showing at the Hlinka Gretzky but looked more dangerous at the World Junior A Challenge and other smaller events throughout the year. He uses his skills to work a give-and-go effectively, make passes into space for teammates to skate onto or wait for a defender to close to open up a passing lane.

Eriksson is a speedy forward with a great motor that capably plays all three forward positions. His versatility is a big plus for his possible position in the 2024 Draft class. He supports his linemates well by being active, involved in battles in the corners, digging pucks out for teammates, and in front of the net.

By playing internationally and in two different divisions in Sweden, Eriksson has proven that he adapts easily to different environments, in part because he’s so reliable defensively. He always positions himself in the right spots and does a great job of taking away time and space from opponents.

Linus Eriksson – NHL Draft Projection

After his performance at the U18 Worlds, Eriksson’s draft stock has risen considerably. NHL teams value a smart and talented player, which has allowed him to center Djurgården’s top line and fit in seamlessly when he has played internationally. While the claims of some that he might jump into the first round is stretching a bit, it is likely that he will be selected at the end of the second round or the beginning of the third.

Quotables

“Eriksson is a smart forward who has the speed and motor to make an impact in all three zones. He’s comfortable, albeit not dynamic, with the puck on his stick. His compete level, though, ensures that he’s tough to separate from the puck. His puck-protection skills and general strength when navigating through the neutral zone as he’s good at shielding off defenders” – Aaron Vickers – FC Hockey

“Eriksson has impressed us with his solid foundation of physical tools and defensive habits so far this season. Both in J20 and HockeyAllsvenskan, he has made his mark on games by consistently applying defensive pressure, whether it be on the back check or against the cycle, and placing himself in key passing lanes, scanning to make adjustments. His skating, lower body strength, and puck protection tools and mechanics all represent strengths in his game, and aid his projection as a potential bottom-six contributor.” – Sebastian High – Dobber Prospects

“He’s a player who adapts easily to different environments, in part because he’s so reliable defensively. Eriksson positions himself in the right spots and does a great job of taking away time and space from opponents. There’s some work to do offensively. Eriksson isn’t yet a play-driver, but he can support the puck and make plays at pace. And with skilled linemates, he can put up points at a decent enough clip, especially assists.” – Jimmy Hanrin – EP Rinkside

Strengths

High hockey IQ

Skating ability

Defensively sound

Strong playmaking abilities

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Play-driving skills

Game-to-game consistency

NHL Potential

Eriksson is a very smart player who does many things well on the ice but does not have elite skills in any one area. He is a hardworking center who contributes at both ends of the ice. All of this should make him a middle or bottom-six forward in the NHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 HockeyAllsvenskan Most Points by U18 Junior (11)

2024 HockeyAllsvenskan Silver Medal

2024 U18 WJC Bronze Medal

2024 U18 WJC Top 3 Players on Team

Linus Eriksson Stats

Videos