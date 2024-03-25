Tanner Howe – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tanner Howe

2023-24 Team: Regina Pats (WHL)

Date of Birth: Nov 25, 2005

Place of Birth: Prince Albert, SK, CAN

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW/C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings:

Tanner Howe began to bring attention to his play alongside Connor Bedard last season before Bedard was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks and left the Regina Pats hanging with a lack of offensive producers. There was a worry with Howe that he couldn’t continue his strong play without Bedard or a strong team around him. This season though, he has made a name for himself with a strong offensive season and maintained his point-per-game pace while improving his two-way game in the process. Through 68 games this season, he scored 28 goals, added 49 assists for 77 points, and led the Pats in scoring.

Tanner Howe, Regina Pats (Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats)

One thing that Howe does well is play without fear. He has no problem going to the front of the net and battling to score goals from dirty areas and for a smaller player, his fearless attitude has earned him some serious attention from NHL scouts. He can use some work on his offensive positioning and scoring from different areas if he hopes to translate his offensive game to the professional level, but that should come with another year of development in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and some time in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

As a forward who is willing to drive the net, isn’t scared to battle for the puck, and doesn’t play in fear against players bigger than him, Howe reminds me of Zach Hyman. Hyman has made a name for himself with the Edmonton Oilers as someone who isn’t scared to sit in front of the net, take a beating, and score goals. Howe plays the exact style of game that Hyman does, but of course, Howe will be a few seasons away from making the same impact as Hyman.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Tanner Howe – NHL Draft Projection

Howe should find a home in the NHL if he’s able to translate his offensive game and improve his defensive game. There are no guarantees as to where Howe will go in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft, but he should be picked in the first round, somewhere between 22-30, but there is a chance he slips as late as 40-45. Depending on how teams view his chances of improving his defensive game and working on expanding his offensive game, will determine where he gets selected.

Quotables

“Feisty, undersized winger with great hands, motor and defensive ability. Refining his puck skills could land him a middle-six, two-way role.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

“Howe has understated skating ability. His small area quickness, and agility, leads to escapes in the offensive zone, which lead to scoring chances. Howe isn’t the kind of player who will roll over the boards in key defensive scenarios or on one of the penalty killing units. He should find a home amongst the middle-six forwards and slot into a power play unit at the NHL level.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Strengths

Net front presence

Finishing ability

Good passer

Understated skating ability

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive zone awareness

Should expand offensively

NHL Potential

As mentioned throughout the article, Howe should find a home as a two-way middle-six forward at the NHL level but only if he can make the small improvements to his game. He could turn into a full-time top-six forward if he finds a way to expand his offensive game and become dangerous in other areas.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 3.25/5, Reward: 4.25/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 8.5/10, Defense: 6.75/10

Awards and Achievements

2022-23: U18 WJC Bronze Medal & Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal

YouTube: Tanner Howe Media Availability

Tanner Howe Stats

Videos