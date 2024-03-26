Gabriel Frasca – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Gabriel Frasca

2023-24 Team: Kingston Frantenacs (OHL)

Date of Birth: February 18th, 2006

Place of Birth: Caledon, ON, CAN

Height: 6-foot-0, Weight: 170 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings

Gabriel Frasca missed the Kingston Frontenac’s first 24 games this season due to injury but has played quite well upon his return. He scored two overtime winners in his first eight games back, which speaks to his ability to step up in big moments. The injury dampened his recognition during the early part of the rankings, but his performance since his return could see his stock rise as the 2024 NHL Draft nears.

Frasca had an impressive rookie season in 2023-24 as a young player on a very weak team, playing as a top-six center. He scored 32 points through 58 games, and Kingston gave him experience in almost every situation. He has proven that he can be a reliable center at both ends of the ice and can dominate the game offensively.

He is generally considered a clutch player who shows up when it matters most. He plays an effective two-hundred-foot game as a center, but his playmaking skills and finesse make him unique.

Gabriel Frasca, Kingston Frontenacs (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Coming from a hockey family has helped Frasca become a very intelligent player with great vision. It’s his vision that got him noticed during January’s Ontario Hockey League (OHL) prospect game, among other things. A handful of his setups came off zone entries or quick situations when he showed no hesitation, spotting and connecting with the best option available. In that game, he centered physical wingers Carson Wetsch and Alexandre Blais, who were used on both special teams for Team White.

Frasca uses his big body to battle hard and knock off the play around the crease. He has better-than-average puck touch, and when pucks find his stick between the hash marks in the offensive zone, he is capable of finding the back of the net. While his skating has to improve for the pro game, he will compete throughout his entire shift to extend plays.

Gabriel Frasca – NHL Draft Projection

Players with complete professional skill sets typically go higher than expected. If a team selecting in the late second round has a good feeling about him, especially if he continues to improve after his injury, it would be no surprise to hear his name called. That said, he is likely to be a day two selection, but early on. The most likely result is that he will be selected somewhere in the mid-third round.

Quotables

“…has shown some interesting soft skill and a mature game since his return to the Kingston lineup. The defensive game has been decent in flashes, but Frasca is still very much finding his footing post-injury.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Gabriel is a heady player. He excelled as an OHL rookie because of his intelligence level and vision. He’s also probably the best skater of the brothers and as such, is likely to be the best NHL prospect. I know he has his fans in the NHL scouting community (the B grade from NHL Central Scouting is evidence of that). But, I want to see the progression this year before I slot him above others.” – Brock Otton, OHL Prospects

Strengths

IQ

Two-Way Player

Maturity

Professional Traits

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating

Consistency in Scoring

NHL Potential

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward- 4/5

Fantasy Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense- 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

OHL Cup Champion – 2021-22

U17 WHC Silver Medal

“When You Are Too Soft” Kingston Frontenacs

Gabriel Frasca Stats