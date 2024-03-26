NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Canucks, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames may have sold at the NHL Trade Deadline, but could the team be a significant buyer in the offseason? Meanwhile, insiders are shooting down a wild rumor that Carter Hart might be looking to play professional hockey in Russia. Can the Vancouver Canucks afford to sign Dakota Joshua? Finally, Martin St. Louis is returning to coach the Montreal Canadiens and has explained why he needed to take some time away.

Flames to Be Active Buyers This Summer

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy opted to sell most of his big pending UFA assets, trading away key players such as Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin ahead of the March 8 deadline. However, Conroy hinted at a potential shift to buying in the upcoming free-agent market, with nearly $19 million in cap space for the next season.

While he likely won’t eye marquee-free agents, Conroy may chase mid-tier UFAs, aiming to balance youth development with a veteran presence on short-term contracts. The Flames are not far from being competitive and are currently still in playoff contention. Having added pieces like Yegor Sharangovich, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Connor Zary, the right mix around their core could get the Flames right back into the mix. Strengthening depth with experienced signings could hasten their resurgence.

No Truth to Carter Hart Rumors

A recent rumor circulating on Russian television linked Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart to KHL team AK Bars Kazan. Suggesting that his NHL career is over, the report noted, “All five will most likely continue their careers in Russia, because they won’t even be accepted into European leagues. Ak Bars is the most active contender, they need Hart.” However, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is among many who have shot down any truth to the story.

Hart, alongside Calgary Flames winger Dillon Dube, New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod, defenseman Cal Foote, and Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton, faced charges of sexual assault by London, Ontario police in January. The players are all awaiting trial and must be permitted to leave North America to pursue other avenues in professional hockey.

Brandon Sommermann, managing editor at The Brotherly Bullies tweeted: “Carter Hart’s agency said that Hart is not looking to play hockey at this time. The rumor that Hart is going to sign in the KHL is false.”

Canucks Likely to Lose Dakota Joshua?

On a recent episode of the Donnie & Dhali Show, Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor talked about Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Dakota Joshua, and how he might price himself out of what the Canucks can afford to pay him as a free agent. A pending UFA making $825K, both believe he could get over $3 million a year if he goes to the open market. The Canucks will try to get him signed, but may not be able to afford him.

Donnie said, “But everything I know and the way this guy is gearing up, and he could have a monster playoff or he could not I don’t know. But I, I’m pretty sure he can get over $3 million on July 1st. We’ll see what happens.”

Martin St. Louis Returns to Coach Canadiens

After an absence since March 16 to attend to family matters, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is slated to rejoin the team for their Tuesday game against the Colorado Avalanche. St. Louis expressed gratitude to team officials, including Geoff Molson, Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, and interim coach Trevor Letowski, as well as players and staff for their support during his leave.

St. Louis emphasized the importance of prioritizing family time, particularly for his son Mason, who sustained a hockey-related injury while playing for U15 Mid-Fairfield in Connecticut. Mason faced complications and required hospitalization, but his condition has since stabilized, allowing St. Louis to resume his coaching duties.