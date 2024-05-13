Arturs Silovs Steals Game 3 for Canucks With 42 Saves

The all-Canadian matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers continued on Mother’s Day and it was a 42-save gem by rookie Arturs Silovs and a two-goal performance by Elias Lindholm and Brock Boeser that led the Canucks to a 4-3 victory over the Oilers in Game 3.

The scoring started with yet another power play goal by the Oilers, this time by Mattias Ekholm, who scored his third goal of the series. Then, it was the Canucks turn, who answered with an Elias Lindholm tip-in off a Brock Boeser shot. It was initially credited to Boeser, but after two more goals by No. 6, and a supposed natural hat trick, his first goal was taken away and given to Lindholm.

The second period was nearly all Oilers, with Leon Draisaitl scoring on the power play again to bring the game to 3-2, only to see the Canucks respond with a power goal of their own by Lindholm. Despite being outplayed and outshot, Rick Tocchet’s troops escaped the period with a 4-2 lead.

Switching goaltenders from Stuart Skinner to Calvin Pickard, the Oilers dominated the final frame to the tune of 22 shots, but could only get one goal by Silovs in the final two minutes. Thanks to some rock-solid goaltending by the young Latvian, the Canucks now have a 2-1 series lead.

This entertaining matchup continues in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 14 for Game 4.