Julius Miettinen — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Julius Miettinen

2023-24 Team: Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 20, 2006

Place of Birth: Helsinki, Finland

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 207 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C/W

Draft eligibility: first-year draft-eligible

Rankings

Julius Miettinen is a Finnish forward who played for the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League (WHL), totaling 31 goals and 67 points in 66 games this past season. He played in two games for Finland’s national team at the U18 level but totaled no points.

The first thing that stands out about Miettinen is size. At 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, he’s an imposing figure on the ice, and he already uses his size well. He’s strong on the forecheck and does well to win one-on-one battles when his team decides to play dump-and-chase.

As expected with someone his size, Miettinen is a strong net-front presence. The Silvertips used him as their net-front presence on their power play, where he used his big frame to provide screens and take away opposing goaltenders’ line of sight. He’s not afraid to do the same at five-on-five, too.

Another standout of Miettinen’s game is his skating. For someone who’s already 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, his skating is quite good for his size. He has a smooth stride and uses his skating ability effectively in transition, which is notable since he primarily played center for the Silvertips. If he sticks at center in the NHL, which seems like a decent possibility given his size, he will need to be able to transition the puck effectively through the neutral zone.

Though Miettinen could improve some defensively, he is already a pretty polished player for someone who turned 18 in January. His positioning is sound in the defensive and neutral zones, he applies pressure to oncoming attackers on the rush, and he uses his long reach effectively to knock the puck off opponents’ sticks. This applies to all three zones, but Miettinen uses his frame effectively in faceoffs. That could prove valuable at the next level, especially if his NHL team finds a role for him on special teams.

Offensively, the standout feature of Miettinen’s game is his playmaking. He had some highlight-reel assists in the WHL, but he’s a solid goal scorer, too. Every once in a while, he’d make a slick deke such as this to get his team on the board:

Julius Miettinen was one of the biggest risers in yesterday's NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings. With goals like this, it's easy to see why he jumped from 49th to 18th amongst North American skaters.@mckeenshockey | #NHLDraft | #2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/0vQXMcF24F — Adam Tate (@ADTate39) April 17, 2024

Miettinen is already a well-rounded player and didn’t have too much trouble adjusting to playing in North America for the first time in his career. If there is an area he could stand to improve the most, it’s his shot. That usually comes with age as a player matures, but there’s an intriguing prospect here, which is why he’s risen from 49th in NHL Central Scouting’s rankings to 18th.

Julius Miettinen — NHL Draft Projection

Aside from Craig Button’s rankings, most of Miettinen’s rankings have him projected as a late second or early third-round pick. He’s an intriguing prospect, given his solid skating for a player who measures 6-foot-3, 207 pounds. He was productive in the WHL this season, so it wouldn’t surprise me if NHL teams have him a bit higher on their boards than public rankings given his size and potential upside as a third-line forward.

Quotables

“Julius Miettinen is a 6’3 two-way forward who stands out for his forechecking, playmaking, and net-front positioning. Miettinen’s strong stick work and body positioning make him adept in winning back pucks off dump-ins and extended in-zone sequences. Miettinen is always looking to move pucks across the slot, complemented by his smooth rush game and his slick hands. Without the puck on his stick, Miettinen funnels to the slot and demonstrates a solid blend of power and soft skill to get high-quality shots and deflections, or to make dangerous passes…” – Luke Sweeney, Dobber Prospects

“Miettinen processes situations really quickly due to what looks like his excellent positioning and comfortablity in his team’s structure. He hustles back to be in good position defensively, times stickchecks along the boards well, and one-touches a lot of passes to link breakouts together. His passing decisions aren’t rushed or forced or needless in their execution.” – Joel Henderson, FC Hockey

“He’s very dependable, reliable, and he takes up a lot of ice down there so when you got him out there with a couple other big defensemen, it’s hard (for the opposition) to get to the middle. The hardest thing to do in the game of hockey is score goals because every team defends well. Julius plays hard and heavy, net-front, at both ends of the ice and does a really good job of being able to identify down low and take direction. I think a lot of what helps him too is how well he speaks English.” – Dennis Williams, Silvertips head coach (via Mike Morreale of NHL.com)

Strengths

Playmaking/creativity

Skating

Transition game

Using his frame effectively

Net-front presence

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Shot/shooting ability

Defensive game/maturing defensively



NHL Potential

Miettinen seems like the typical high-floor, low-ceiling type of prospect. He’s probably a good bet to make the NHL, especially at his size, but he likely won’t be more than a third-line center or wing. It’s also fair to wonder how much more room he has to develop since he’s already 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, but time will tell.

Risk/Reward

Risk: 2.5/5, Reward, 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6.5/10, Defense: 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2021-22

U16 Pohjola Camp All-Star Team

U16 Pohjola Camp Roster (HIFK)

2022-23

U17 WHC Bronze Medal

U18 SM-sarja Bronze Medal

Miettinen interview with Mike Morreale: https://www.nhl.com/news/julius-miettinen-learning-whl-wants-more-all-the-time

Julius Miettinen Highlights

Julius Miettinen Stats