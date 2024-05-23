Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Stars – Game 1

The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1C) STARS

Western Conference Final, Game 1

8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Corey Perry, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)

Status report:

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round on Monday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Joe Pavelski — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matt Duchene

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

Status report

Hintz is day to day and could return for Game 2 on Saturday; the center will miss his third straight playoff game after not playing in Games 5 and 6 of the second round against the Colorado Avalanche.

