Patrik Allvin, Jim Nill & Bill Zito Named 2024 Manager of the Year Finalists

The NHL announced Vancouver Canucks’ Patrik Allvin, Dallas Stars’ Jim Nill, and Florida Panthers’ Bill Zito as the finalists for the 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. The award recognizes the work of the top NHL general manager each season and has been an award since 2010.

Allvin led the Canucks from 22nd in the overall standings last year to sixth this past season en route to a Pacific Division title. He made multiple major moves this past season, including acquiring Elias Lindholm in a blockbuster deal, extending franchise star Elias Pettersson to an eight-year contract, and securing the 2024 Jack Adams Award winner, Rich Tocchet. The Canucks’ season may be over, but it was a triumphant effort for a team that exceeded all expectations.

After losing in the Western Conference Final to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights last season, the Dallas Stars were once again expected to make a deep playoff run. Nill has done a tremendous job maximizing his team’s assets, getting the most out of his stars and youth. Notably, he has superstar Jason Robertson signed to a $7.75 million contract per season, and he has found draft steals in Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque. For a team with such high expectations, Nill has done a tremendous job at building a roster to dominate all aspects of the game, and it showed in Round 1 of the 2024 playoffs by taking down the Knights.

2023 Jim Gregory Award winner Bill Zito has once again returned as a finalist, and there is no surprise why. In a stacked Atlantic Division, he led the Panthers to a 52-win season, winning the division. He acquired Vladimir Tarasenko in a great trade at the 2024 trade deadline, and he has his team in a position to return to the Stanley Cup Final once again. As the playoffs continue, expect Zito and Nill’s names continue to get brought up for their tremendous work.