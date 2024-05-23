NHL Rumors: Devils, Maple Leafs, Kings, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils have hired Sheldon Keefe to be their next head coach. News broke on Wednesday, but the official announcement came Thursday morning. With the news, the Toronto Maple Leafs are let off the hook for Keefe’s two-year deal that he had signed as an extension but hadn’t kicked in yet. The Los Angeles Kings will be changing their system next season versus changing out the players who don’t like playing it. Finally, Don Sweeney talked about the next steps with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman in Boston.

Devils Hire Sheldon Keefe

The New Jersey Devils made it official on Thursday that they have hired former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe as their next head coach. Devils’ GM Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement, “Sheldon jumped to the top of my list when he became available, and I was thrilled when he agreed to be a part of what we are building here.”

Don’t mind us. Just bragging about the new bench boss. pic.twitter.com/exPE84QkK6 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 23, 2024

Calling him an excellent communicator, the Devils posted all of Keefe’s successes in the NHL, including three consecutive 100-point seasons, how quickly he got to 200 wins, and his five consecutive post-season appearances. Keefe noted:

“To have the chance to lead this young, dynamic team and to see the potential that can still be unlocked is all very attractive for me. After meeting with David, Josh, Tom, and other members of the organization and in talking with my family, this was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. I know this organization has a great history of winning and I look forward to getting started to work on leading them back to that level.”

LeBrun noted that this wasn’t an easy get for the Devils and Keefe really needed to be convinced to jump back into being a head coach right away. The Devils interviewed many candidates.

Maple Leafs Off The Hook for Keefe’s Deal

As per Pierre LeBrun, “Of note with NJ making the Sheldon Keefe hire official, the Leafs are 100 percent off the hook financially” He adds, “Keefe’s 2-year extension with the Leafs was ripped up as part of the Devils giving him a fresh, 4-year deal which pays more. Leafs won’t owe anything as part of it all.”

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Berube, Bertuzzi & Robertson

This is a huge win for the Leafs as they were set to have to pay two coaches for a full two seasons. Keefe and Berube would have been on payroll had Keefe not taken the job in Jersey and gotten a raise which voided his extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Also with the Maple Leafs, it is expected that Marc Savard will join Berube’s coaching staff. Savard and the Calgary Flames agreed to mutually part ways on Wednesday. He was an assistant coach with the Flames.

Is Fiala Frustrated In Los Angeles?

LeBrun was asked about Kevin Fiala’s post-season comments about trying to play a more fun style of hockey. The belief is that the Kings will change their system versus changing out the players. The Kings are going away from the 1-3-1 and new head coach Jim Hiller didn’t change the system last year because they didn’t want to mess with things during the season.

DJ Smith was re-signed to stay on as an assistant coach.

Bruins Working to Sign Swayman

Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney spoke with media on Wednesday and said, “If we can make the math work, we’re going to have the best tandem.” This was in response to questions about an extension for Jeremy Swayman and trade rumors involving Linus Ullmark. Swayman taking the Bruins to arbitration doesn’t factor into the team’s desire to sign him to a long-term extension. The priority is to find a landing spot with Swayman.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sweeney said, if they can’t make the money work, they’ll explore opportunities. “My phone is going to ring, I’m going to make calls. That’s the requirement of the job.”

Sweeney also said it’s important that Brad Marchand stays a career Bruin.