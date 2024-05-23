Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Berube, Bertuzzi & Robertson

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll examine three things happening with the team. First, is Pontus Holmberg emerging as more of a go-to player for the team as he plays in the World Championships? Second, what did new head coach Craig Berube say about what he might consider most important in his press conference on Tuesday? What is likely to happen under his coaching leadership? Finally, how might Tyler Bertuzzi and Nick Robertson be linked as either part of the team’s future or moved on to other teams?

Item 1: Will Pontus Holmberg Earn a Regular Spot in the Maple Leafs Lineup?

Pontus Holmberg continues to impress on the international stage. On Tuesday (May 21), Holmberg was in action as Sweden faced Slovakia. He contributed an assist and logged 17:25 of ice time while centering the second line in Sweden’s dominant 6-1 win. Holmberg ends the preliminary round with a more than respectable six assists in seven games. In Prague, he’s been able to highlight his playmaking readiness for an increased role with the Maple Leafs next season.

With all the changes that could happen for the Maple Leafs, Holmberg’s development seems crucial for the team’s future. If he weren’t expected to be a pivotal player with the team next season two weeks ago, that has likely changed with his performance in the World Championships. He should be able to leverage his international success to his NHL play.

Holmberg could be a keeper for the Maple Leafs next season. He’s prepping for a more significant role, with his impressive performance at the World Hockey Championship and solid play with Toronto over the past two seasons positioning him as a player to watch. As the Maple Leafs look to build on their success, Holmberg’s development and readiness to step up will be crucial. Fans and analysts alike are keen to see how his international experience translates to NHL success as he grows into a more prominent role with the team.

Don’t expect the 25-year-old Holmberg to move anywhere soon. He has one season left on his contract at just $800,000. The organization has likely loved what they have seen from the shutdown center. At times, he’s played with and against elite talent on the international stage and has shown flashes of brilliance offensively. He’s a cost-effective player who showed lots of versatility last season.

Item 2: How Will Berube Change the Maple Leafs System?

On Tuesday, Berube met with the press to discuss what fans might expect from his coaching regime. He emphasized a commitment to a gritty, defensively sound style of play while still allowing room for offensive creativity. He acknowledged the team’s need for consistency and resilience, aiming to build a squad that can perform under pressure and adapt to various in-game situations. His experience and strategic approach promise a more disciplined and cohesive unit.

Berube is introducing significant changes to the Maple Leafs system by emphasizing accountability, partnership, and clear communication within the team. Here are five key ways in which Berube is transforming the Maple Leafs system:

Key One: Ramping Up the Accountability and Focus – Berube is implementing a culture of accountability where players are held responsible for their performance and actions. He sets clear expectations and standards and ensures players understand the importance of meeting team goals and individual responsibilities.

(L) Brad Treliving Leafs GM, Keith Pelley, CEO, Craig Berube, head coach, and Brendan Shanahan, President, Toronto Maple Leafs ) r) New Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube being introduced. (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Key Two: Forming Partnerships with His Players – Berube believes in forming partnerships with his players starting in the offseason. This approach involves getting to know the players personally, understanding their strengths and areas for improvement, and establishing a connection based on mutual respect and trust.

Key Three: Building Clear Communication Patterns – Communication is a cornerstone of Berube’s coaching style. He emphasizes the need for open and transparent communication with players, providing feedback on their performance, highlighting areas for growth, and acknowledging when expectations are unmet. This ensures that players know their standing within the team and what is required of them.

Key Four: Focusing on Individual Player Development – Berube focuses on individual player development, tailoring his coaching approach to suit each player’s needs. By recognizing and addressing areas where players can improve, Berube aims to maximize each player’s potential and contribute to the team’s overall success.

Key Five: Creating Higher Performance Standards – Berube sets high-performance standards for the Maple Leafs, pushing players to excel and reach their full capabilities. Through consistent feedback, guidance, and support, he motivates players to strive for excellence and maintain a competitive edge.

Item 3: Bertuzzi and Robertson’s Futures Seem Linked

While the Maple Leafs would like to keep Tyler Bertuzzi, they might not be able to due to free agency and other teams potentially paying more for his talents. What is the chance that he stays with the team? After a slow start, he impressed fans and management with his scoring ability. However, the Maple Leafs’ cap space of $18.5 million will be a decisive factor.

Bertuzzi’s future is closely linked to that of Nick Robertson. If Bertuzzi leaves, it could open up a top-six left-wing slot, giving Robertson, a talented scorer, a better chance of stepping into a regular role. Alternatively, if the Maple Leafs focus on defensive upgrades and goaltending, Robertson might be considered for a trade to address these needs. If a trade doesn’t materialize, Robertson, as a pending restricted free agent (RFA), will likely sign an extension, ensuring his place on the team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The potential shifts in the Maple Leafs’ roster dynamics create a complex situation with many things up in the air. While a player might want to return to Toronto, free agency competition and the team’s cap space constraints could make re-signing him challenging. Players who are unsigned by July 1 might get higher contracts from other teams. If they move, it would open a spot for another player.

Conversely, a player might be a potential, cost-effective scorer if given a chance. However, that player’s future might hinge on another previous roster decision. The Maple Leafs might focus on revamping their defence or seeking a goalie, making a trade involving this second player imaginable. However, he also might sign a contract extension if no suitable trade materializes.

It’s an exciting time of the year when what happens to one player might significantly impact another. Once one domino falls, another one might tip one way or the other. Jobs are in the balance.