What Can Maple Leafs Fans Expect From Craig Berube?

Craig Berube, born on Dec. 17, 1965, in Calahoo, Alberta, had a long career as a left-winger in the NHL, Western Hockey League (WHL), and the American Hockey League (AHL). At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Berube’s career spanned five NHL teams over parts of three decades.

In the WHL, Berube started with the Kamloops Junior Oilers in the 1982-83 season. Over the next few years, he played for the New Westminster Bruins, Kamloops Blazers, and Medicine Hat Tigers, accumulating impressive statistics, especially penalty minutes.

Berube’s NHL Career as a Player

Berube transitioned to the NHL in the 1986-87 season with the Philadelphia Flyers. He also had stints with the AHL Hershey Bears and the Philadelphia Phantoms (at the end of his playing career). He suited up for the Flyers, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, and New York Islanders. Known for his physical play, Berube was not what anyone would call an offensive machine.

One noteworthy aspect of Berube’s career was his longevity. He played 1054 NHL games with 61 goals and 159 points. His 3149 penalty minutes also reflect his well-earned reputation as a tough and aggressive player. Despite not being much of a scorer, Berube’s impact was felt through his physical presence, defensive capabilities, and leadership qualities. He was a respected figure on the teams he represented and played against.

Berube’s Half of a Season with the Maple Leafs

In 1991-92, Berube played half of a season (40 games) with the Maple Leafs. In a trade on Sept. 19, 1991, he, along with Glenn Anderson and Grant Fuhr, was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to Toronto in exchange for Vincent Damphousse, Peter Ing, Luke Richardson, Scott Thornton, future considerations, and cash. However, on Jan. 2, 1992, Berube, along with Alexander Godynyuk, Gary Leeman, Michel Petit, and Jeff Reese, was traded from Toronto to the Calgary Flames for Doug Gilmour, Jamie Macoun, Kent Manderville, Ric Nattress, and Rick Wamsley.

Then, St. Louis Blues interim head coach Craig Berube (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

During his short time wearing the Blue & White, he showed his physical style of play. In his 40 games, he scored five goals and 12 points. He also collected 109 penalty minutes. Given how his quick trade to the Flames represents the dynamic nature of Berube’s career, one should expect he has no compunction about moving players in and out of the roster. His own history suggests he doesn’t lose sleep over individual players’ tenures on his teams.

Blue Analyst Andy Strickland Speaks with Kyper and Bourne About Berube

In a recent segment on Real Kyper and Bourne, Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne spoke with Andy Strickland about the Maple Leafs’ new head coach. Strickland shared insights on Berube’s coaching style and what fans can expect.

Strickland, who has observed Berube closely, especially when he led the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup victory, corroborated Berube’s reputation for being straightforward and honest.

Strickland also emphasized Berube’s direct approach. Specifically, “He is very upfront and honest,” and players will quickly learn where they stand. This transparency is a hallmark of Berube’s coaching philosophy, ensuring no ambiguities regarding his expectations.

Berube, a hockey lifer with a deep passion for the game, is more than his record of fighting majors. “This guy lives and breathes hockey,” Strickland explained. From his days as a player, Berube has been deeply engaged with the sport, always eager to watch and discuss games with fellow hockey enthusiasts.

Expect Berube to Be Meticulous in His Preparation

Berube is meticulous about his preparation. He understands the game deeply, not just from his team’s perspective but also across the league. Strickland highlighted Berube’s ability to prepare his team for any situation, a quality that has been crucial to his success.

The transition to Berube’s style will bring a new environment to the Maple Leafs. Strickland suggested that this shift might take some time for the players to adjust, given their history and playing style. However, Berube’s upfront nature and clear communication will foster this adaptation.

Strickland also acknowledged the high stakes – the pressure and expectations of coaching the Maple Leafs. That said, Strickland is a supporter. He believes Berube’s tenure in Toronto is set to bring a refreshing, albeit challenging, change to the team dynamics.

Maple Leafs Fans Should Look Forward to a Passionate and Unflinchingly Honest Coach

Maple Leafs fans can look forward to an intensely passionate, highly knowledgeable, and unflinchingly honest coach. If Strickland is correct, Berube’s straightforward approach could be the catalyst for the team to achieve the playoff success that has eluded them in recent years.