Maple Leafs Who Will Thrive or Fail Under Berube’s New Mandate

Craig Berube was introduced to the media on Tuesday. One of the big takeaways from the presser was that Berube was chosen to coach this team by GM Brad Trelviing because of his character, communication skills, and ability to hold players accountable. It will be an intriguing challenge for Berube, who now has a plethora of talented individuals who aren’t always known for being the hardest-working, most physical, grinders.

When asked about his coaching style and plans for the team, one of the things Berube said was:

“We don’t want to be outworked ever. It’s all about the team. Everybody is important, everybody has to be utilized, and everyone has roles. We want to play a north-south game, be fast, and be a heavy team. Not running guys and fighting, but being strong and winning puck battles.”

The Core Four Is Talented…

The first question fans will ask is whether the Core 4 will survive or thrive under this new mandate. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares are skilled and, in some cases, elite-level talents. But when push comes to shove, will they fold or embrace the challenge?

Think back to 2019 when Mike Babcock asked Marner to list the hardest-working players on the team and Marner placed himself at the bottom of the list. Sure, part of this was likely to ensure he didn’t go the other way and come across as overconfident, but his reputation for being a hard-nosed, in-your-face, type of player hasn’t exactly blossomed. So too, there are clips of Nylander floating back into the defensive zone in this season’s playoffs, and more than a few breakdowns where it appeared John Tavares simply gave up on a play.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Perhaps it’s not fair to nitpick a few moments among thousands in any given season. But, it will be a question the coach and GM have to answer — who can handle this new mandate and who can’t? If anyone in the core four isn’t up to the task, what then? Of the current group, Marner seems to have the biggest uphill battle. Auston Matthews seems most likely to adjust well and elevate his game.

Who Will Thrive Under Berube?

There are a few players who stand out as players who may become early Berube favorites. Jake McCabe became known as the heartbeat of the Maple Leafs blue line during the playoffs. It was his first-ever postseason appearance but few were praised for his hard work like McCabe was. He finished second in blocked shots with 13 and is a versatile player not afraid to go to war.

Ryan Reaves spoke of McCabe’s value and noted, “He does a little bit of everything. He’s got really good poise with the puck and breaks out well. He plays so physically. Blocks shots. He adds a little offense, too. He’s kind of like a unicorn in the league — just a guy who does everything really well.”

On the blue line, add Simon Benoit to that list. He’s big, he’s physical, and he’s a gamer.

The Runaway Winner Was…

The standout was Matthew Knies. I posted a poll on a couple of FB pages asking the question “If Craig Berube is looking to have players who outwork the other team, who thrives, and who collapses on this team under the new mandate? 1) Hardest working Leaf is…”

In the early going (around 200 votes in each poll), with nearly half of all votes (about the same amount as all other players combined) Knies ran away with it. He was far and away the most-voted player on the Leafs who would thrive under a coach like Berube.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Knies had more hits, more blocked shots, played with stars, and played in key minutes with the top stars and in a depth role. One fan wrote, “Knies is a model all Leafs players should follow, works like hell.” If this Maple Leafs team can become a group of Knies-like forwards, who knows what that does when added to the skill on the roster.