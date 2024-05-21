3 Maple Leafs’ Free Agent Targets That Fit Craig Berube’s Style

With Craig Berube now at the helm, the Toronto Maple Leafs face a pivotal juncture in their journey for the Stanley Cup. Berube, known for his no-nonsense coaching approach and emphasis on accountability, brings a wealth of experience and a winning pedigree behind the bench.

As the Maple Leafs look to elevate their game under his guidance, identifying players who fit Berube’s coaching style is now an offseason priority. Here’s a look at a few players who are likely to test the open market and could fit this style.

Dakota Joshua

Dakota Joshua could be an intriguing fit for the Maple Leafs. Joshua brings a mix of size, physicality, and versatility, attributes that align well with the Maple Leafs’ new bench boss and his emphasis on a hard-nosed, defensively responsible style of play. Berube values players who can contribute in all situations, and Joshua’s ability to play a gritty, two-way game could earn him opportunities to make an impact in various roles within the lineup.

Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)



Joshua was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft. He was later traded to the St. Louis Blues, where he started his NHL career under Berube. During his time with the Blues, he wasn’t a point producer but a big-bodied fourth-liner who could log 10+ minutes per game and throw his weight around.

After he joined the Vancouver Canucks, his career took off. In the last two seasons with the Canucks, he scored 23 and 32 points. Joshua’s performance in the 2024 NHL Playoffs, with four goals and four assists, might help him get more money on the open market this summer. He will likely command around $2.5 million–$3.5 million per season for two to three seasons, similar to Maple Leaf David Kampf’s contract.

Chris Tanev

Chris Tanev is a solid defensive defenseman, excelling in shot-blocking, positioning, and penalty-killing. Berube, known for his emphasis on defensively structured play, would likely want Tanev’s defensive prowess and ability to shore up the team’s blue line. Tanev also has a prior relationship with Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving from their time with the Calgary Flames. Treliving appeared to be in on Tanev at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline but, unfortunately, lost the bid to the Dallas Stars.

If Tanev hits the open market, expect him to be immediately contacted by Treliving about signing with the Maple Leafs. He is a right-shot defenceman who would fit very well with Morgan Reilly on the top pairing, giving the team a proper top defensive pairing for the first time since Rielly’s career started (2013-14) in Toronto.

Tanev is playing so well for the Stars that it is questionable whether they will let him go, and the only reason would be cost. The longer he plays in the playoffs, the more money he is adding to his new contract. Right now, he would likely be asking for a $5+ million average annual value (AAV) over two to three seasons. Given his age (34), teams may not want to offer longer than that.

David Perron

David Perron should be a highly coveted asset for the Maple Leafs. He brings a tenacious style of play and a knack for offensive production. Perron also has the experience of winning the 2019 Stanley Cup under the guidance of the Maple Leafs’ new head coach. He returned to the Blues three times, where he eventually won his only Cup. During his four seasons under Berube, he had 46, 60, 58, and 57-point seasons. Most recently, with the Detroit Red Wings, he had 56 and 47-point seasons.

Even at 35, he can still produce a 40-point season easily, and when you add in the Maple Leafs’ offensive firepower, he could reach 50 points again. Although it is unlikely, should Berube have a voice in player acquisitions, Perron would likely rank high on his list. While signing Perron may cost a bit, likely somewhere in the range of $3.5 million to $4 million for a season or two, his potential impact seems to be worth it.

The Maple Leafs’ roster is skilled and adaptable enough to play well under Berube’s direction. Berube can create a winning culture and lead the Maple Leafs to new heights in their Stanley Cup run by emphasizing accountability and dedication to team success. Coupled with Treliving adding a handful of new players who will make the transition to a new bench boss easier, the Maple Leafs may finally break through next season and even go on to hoist the Stanley Cup.

