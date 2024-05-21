Analyst Weighs in on Oilers’ Gritty Game 7 Win

Elliotte Friedman joined Evanka Osmak and Ken Reid on Sportsnet Central to discuss the Edmonton Oilers‘ gritty victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 on Monday night, which secured their place in the Western Conference Final. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the conversation.

The Oilers Ground Out the Win Over the Canucks

Friedman began by commending the Oilers’ effort, equating it to earning a “workingman’s PhD” after their hard-fought victory. The Oilers prevailed despite several challenges, including Stuart Skinner losing his starting position for two games and Connor McDavid not being his dominant self. Vancouver did a commendable job containing McDavid, but Edmonton’s resilience and ability to grind out wins made the difference in this series.

Related: Tocchet’s Canucks Coaching Genius Mirrors Ali’s Rope-a-Dope

Friedman acknowledged that the Oilers’ depth scoring wasn’t as strong as it could be, but contributions from unexpected players, like Cody Ceci scoring a crucial goal, were pivotal. The Oilers’ defensive effort was particularly impressive in Games 6 and 7, where they effectively blocked shots and prevented Vancouver from generating significant scoring opportunities.

4 Key Moments for the Oilers and Tactical Adjustments

One of the turning points Friedman highlighted was the Oilers’ penalty kill on a double minor in the first period of Game 7. This came while the Canucks were being outshot 13-2, and the Oilers’ aggressive approach, coupled with a lack of confidence from Vancouver, shifted the momentum in Edmonton’s favour.

Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Friedman provided additional insights into the Canucks’ struggles on the double power play during Game 7. First, he noted the aggressive penalty kill by Edmonton. He noted that the Oilers’ penalty killers applied constant pressure, disrupting Vancouver’s setup and flow. This aggressiveness led to a breakaway chance for Connor Brown, which was stopped by Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs. Second, Friedman noted that the Canucks’ power play lacked confidence and hesitated during the four-minute man advantage, compounded by the absence of Brock Boeser.

Third, he found it interesting that the Canucks employed an unconventional power-play setup, where head coach Rick Tocchet decided to deploy a power-play unit with two defensemen and three forwards, which was considered a significant factor in their struggle. Fourth, Friedman noted the critical missed opportunities. Despite their struggles, Vancouver had high-quality scoring chances during the power play, but Connor Garland and Ilya Mikheyev failed to convert.

Friedman emphasized that this power play sequence was pivotal. The Oilers’ successful penalty kill not only kept the Canucks off the scoreboard but also boosted Edmonton’s confidence and momentum, playing a crucial role in their eventual victory and advancement to the Western Conference Final.

Friedman noted that the Canucks appeared to run out of gas towards the end of the series. Players like Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, pivotal throughout the season, seemed less impactful in Game 7. The absence of key players, particularly Boeser, further hindered Vancouver’s performance.

Contrasting Coaching Styles: Kris Knoblauch vs. Rick Tocchet

The discussion concluded with praise for Oilers’ coach Kris Knoblauch, who demonstrated excellent game management. Knoblauch’s timely timeout in the game’s final moments helped calm his team and maintain their composure. Friedman pointed out that both coaches in this series were unafraid to make bold decisions, but Knoblauch’s calm demeanour and strategic tactics played a crucial role in Edmonton’s success.

Related: Today in Hockey History: May 21

Friedman shared insights about the coaching styles and decisions of both coaches. He noted that Knoblauch’s calm demeanour that significantly helped his team stay composed under pressure. This relaxed attitude seemed to permeate throughout the Oilers’ roster, allowing players to maintain their focus during critical moments. His ability to make effective decisions throughout the series was a highlight of his coaching approach, contributing to the Oilers’ overall success.

In contrast, Tocchet’s coaching style emphasized a system-oriented approach with a strong focus on structure and discipline. The absence of Boeser further influenced Tocchet’s tactical decisions. As noted, with Boeser missing, he opted for a power play unit with two defensemen and three forwards during a critical double minor. Additionally, the Canucks seemed to run out of gas by the end of the series. Might that have reflected the emotional and physical toll taken by the cumulative exhaustion of the games with key players missing?

The Bottom Line? The Oilers Ground Out the Game 7 Win

In the end, the Oilers showed their ability to grind out victories and adapt under pressure, securing their advancement to the Western Conference Final. Their defensive tenacity, timely contributions from depth players, and strong coaching were critical factors in overcoming the Canucks.

They now head into Dallas to take on a solid Stars team. Can they continue their winning ways all the way to the Stanley Cup Final? Much of Canada now hopes so.