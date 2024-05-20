Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, DeSmith, Marner & McCabe

Things are still up in the air just days after the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ coaching change. However, there’s no shortage of news to report. First, there’s the good news that captain John Tavares is lighting it up in Prague. Second, it seems more likely that Ilya Samsonov will not return to the team next season. If so, how will the goalie situation sort itself out? Could the answer be that the team keeps Joseph Woll, tries to re-sign Martin Jones, and finds one more reliable goalie? Could that goalie be Casey DeSmith from the Vancouver Canucks?

Third, while there’s considerable momentum to trade Mitch Marner and discussions about his no-movement clause, is that even possible? Could it be that the Maple Leafs organization will try one more time to run it back with the current team under coach Craig Berube’s new voice?

Finally, Jake McCabe is one of the pleasant surprises this season. He has another year left on what’s turned out to be a team-friendly contract after moving from the Chicago Blackhawks. What makes him such a great player for the Maple Leafs? He seems to be getting better and better each season.

Item 1: John Tavares on Fire in Prague for Team Canada

Tavares continues to excel at the 2024 World Hockey Championship in Prague, Czechia, leading Team Canada with standout performances. In a recent 3-2 victory over Switzerland, Tavares added two assists on Dylan Cozens’ goals and dominated the faceoff circle, winning 14 of 18 draws. This effort elevated Canada to a 5-1-0-0 record in Group A and first place with 17 points. Tavares’ overall tournament performance includes six assists and one goal, placing him tied for fourth in scoring.

John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs after the loss against the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs captain has been instrumental in Canada’s success, showcasing skill and leadership. His faceoff win percentage of 78 percent is the best in the tournament, underscoring his all-around impact. As Canada prepares to face host Czechia in their final preliminary round game, Tavares’ contributions remain pivotal for the team’s further success.

Item 2: Casey DeSmith Would Be a Great Pickup for the Maple Leafs

With Arturs Silovs now backing up Thatcher Demko in Vancouver, Casey DeSmith presents a prime opportunity for the Maple Leafs to strengthen their goaltending depth. DeSmith has had an impressive season with the Canucks, highlighted by a 6-2-2 record, a 2.44 goals-against average, and a .923 save percentage. His reliability, consistency, and demeanour make him a standout backup goalie. He’s a team-first player.

Since debuting in the NHL in 2017, DeSmith has proven his ability to perform under pressure with quick reflexes and strong positional play. Adding DeSmith to the team’s goaltending roster alongside Woll and Jones would provide a balanced mix of youth and experience, ensuring stability and competitiveness throughout the season. Could that work?

Off the ice, DeSmith’s dedication to fitness and professionalism further sweetens his value. His experience and proven track record would bolster the team’s goaltending depth and provide mentorship for younger goalies like Woll. Acquiring DeSmith could be a strategic move for the Maple Leafs, offering reliability and depth in the net for the upcoming season.

Item 3: Will Maple Leafs Run it Back with Marner and Berube?

Despite the buzz around trading Marner, the Maple Leafs might benefit from giving the current core one more chance under Craig Berube’s new leadership. Marner, who ranks seventh in league scoring over the past five seasons, is a significant offensive force. Trading him should only be considered if it improves the team, which is challenging given his high value.

Berube’s no-nonsense coaching style could unlock the potential of the existing roster. The team might need his ability to motivate and get the best out of his players to achieve playoff success. Additionally, there’s no rush to trade Marner this offseason. The team could explore signing him to an extension first, making him a more stable and attractive asset for potential trades in the future. He would likely not be squeezing the team for more bucks like he did last time in negotiations.

If Marner wants to stay, the Maple Leafs could first focus on making it work. Forcing him out could create a contentious situation and diminish his trade value. With Berube at the helm, running it back with the current core could be the best strategy to pursue success in the upcoming season.

Item 4: What Makes Jake McCabe so Valuable for the Maple Leafs?

McCabe has proven to be an invaluable defenseman for the Maple Leafs, earning high praise for his versatility and reliability. Known for doing a bit of everything on the ice, McCabe’s poise with the puck, physical play, shot-blocking, and offensive contributions make him a unique and essential player.

His ability to handle tough matchups, particularly in high-pressure playoff situations, showcases his resilience and growth. After a challenging playoff experience in 2023, McCabe returned more assertive in 2024, demonstrating his adaptability and determination to improve.

While he was head coach, Sheldon Keefe believed in McCabe’s play and leadership, noting his integral role in anchoring the defence and mentoring younger players. Additionally, with a cap hit of just $2 million for the 2024-25 season, thanks to the Blackhawks retaining 50% of his salary, McCabe offers excellent economic value.

Coming off a career-best season, McCabe’s continued improvement and leadership make him a critical asset for the Maple Leafs, prompting consideration for a contract extension to secure his role in the team’s future.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

While the inclination might be to blow up the Core 4, weighing the potential impact of Berube’s coaching is essential. His new voice and approach could catalyze the current roster’s success. It might be worth allowing the Core 4 to adapt to Berube’s system before making any drastic moves.

There’s a lot still up in the air for this team. Changes seem on the horizon.