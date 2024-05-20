Rangers Can Use Depth Scoring to Get Past Panthers

On May 16, the New York Rangers triumphed over the Carolina Hurricanes, thanks to a Herculean effort from Chris Kreider, who scored a natural hat trick in the third period to clinch the series and propel the Rangers into the Eastern Conference Final.

While the Rangers have enjoyed success, much of it has been driven by standout performances from key players like Kreider. However, to sustain their momentum and increase their chances of advancing further, the Rangers need more offensive contributions. In particular, the line of Will Cuylle, Alex Wennberg, and Kaapo Kakko, despite strong defensive play, must step up their offensive game.

Balancing Defense and Offense: The Cuylle-Wennberg-Kakko Line’s Challenge

According to Money Puck, the Cuylle-Wennberg-Kakko line boasts an impressive 69.8% expected goals percentage, tying them for first among forward lines that have played at least 45 minutes together in these playoffs. They have been on the ice for three expected goals for (xGF) and only 1.3 expected goals against (xGA). Additionally, they have contributed to two Rangers’ goals while conceding just one.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While this shutdown third line has been effective defensively, the Rangers’ two losses in the series revealed a critical issue: when their star players fail to produce, the team struggles to secure victories. This highlights the need for the Cuylle-Wennberg-Kakko line to maintain their defensive prowess as well as step up offensively to support the team’s success.

Time for Kakko to Shine: Offensive Production Key Against Florida

The Rangers drafted Kakko with the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, but he has not yet developed into the star player they had hoped for. He has 117 points in 300 career games and nine points in 39 playoff games. While he hasn’t met the offensive expectations, he has emerged as one of the team’s best defensive forwards. This upcoming series against the Florida Panthers represents a crossroads for him.

At just 23 years old, Kakko still has the potential to improve offensively and become a great two-way player, but time is running out for the Finn. His puck possession skills and ability to win board battles are exceptional, helping the team maintain offensive pressure and exit the defensive zone. However, these strengths rarely translate into goals.

A key issue for Kakko is his tendency to hold onto the puck too long and avoid making plays to the center of the ice, preferring to play along the boards and often throwing the puck in front of the net to no one in particular. If Kakko can leverage his strong 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame to drive to the net, similar to how he did for TPS Turku as a prospect, he might finally showcase the scoring prowess he displayed in the Liiga and take the next step in his career.

Depth Scoring: Essential for Rangers’ Success

As the Rangers prepare to face the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, the spotlight will be on their star players to deliver once again. However, for the Rangers to truly thrive, they need more than just standout performances from their top scorers. The Cuylle-Wennberg-Kakko line, while exceptional defensively, must elevate their offensive contributions without compromising their elite defensive play. Their impressive 69.8% expected goals percentage demonstrates their potential, but translating this into actual goals is crucial.

Moreover, the Rangers need increased offensive production from their fourth line. Barclay Goodrow has recorded five points in 10 games, while Jimmy Vesey has contributed three points in the same span. However, most of their points came in the first round against the Washington Capitals. To alleviate the pressure on the top two lines, the Rangers need consistent contributions from Vesey, Goodrow, and their third linemate. Enhanced production from the fourth line would significantly bolster the team’s overall offensive depth, making it harder for opponents to focus solely on shutting down the Rangers’ star players.

In particular, this series is an opportunity for Kakko to break out and become the two-way player the Rangers envisioned. By utilizing his physicality and improving his playmaking decisions, he can complement his defensive skills with much-needed offensive output.

The Rangers’ success hinges on a collective effort. If the Cuylle-Wennberg-Kakko line can step up offensively while maintaining their defensive excellence, and if Kakko can harness his full potential, the team will have a better chance of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.