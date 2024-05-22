NHL Insider and GM Clarify Marner to Predators Trade Rumors

The recent speculation about Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner potentially being traded to the Nashville Predators has generated significant buzz. While the rumors make theoretical sense, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun took a look at the speculation and called it “silly season” and noted that several factors complicate the possibility of such a trade.

Not only that, but Predators general manager Barry Trotz shot down any notion that he’s talked to Toronto or even looked at Marner, saying “He’s not a free agent.” This is not surprising considering admitting to interest in a player under contract would be considered tampering.

Why Marner to Nashville Rumors Are Out There

LeBrun admits that, on the surface, the idea of Marner joining the Predators fits Nashville’s goal of upgrading their offensive capabilities this summer. He posted 26 goals and 85 points in 69 games, which would undoubtedly boost the Predators’ scoring depth. However, his hefty $10.9 million salary presents a challenge for Nashville’s carefully managed salary cap structure. The Predators’ highest-paid player, Roman Josi, earns $9.059 million annually. The hint here was that Josi was the gauge by which all other contracts in Nashville were measured. The idea that Marner might entertain a pay cut seems unlikely.

Moreover, any team considering a trade for Marner would need assurance that he is willing to sign an extension beyond his current deal. The Leafs might not win a trade, but they’ll be asking for a sizeable return. If Nashville is going to make that deal, they’ll want to know Marner is more than a one-year rental.

Toronto Has Not Spoken to Anyone and Marner’s Agent Is Working on a Trade

LeBrun also adds that the Maple Leafs haven’t been talking to anyone about a Marner trade. The understanding, as of now, is that Marner is staying put. Exclusively focused on the task of interviewing and signing a new coach, Brad Treliving hasn’t looked at his roster or what he might do with it this summer.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun writes:

At this point, the Marner camp led by veteran agent Darren Ferris is not working on a list of teams. They have no intention as of now of producing such a list. As far as the Marner camp is concerned, the star winger has one more year on his contract with the Leafs and intends to honor it. source – ‘LeBrun: Leafs-Predators Mitch Marner trade hysteria kicks off NHL silly season’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 05/22/2024

Ultimately, the Marner-to-Nashville trade rumors appear to be more speculative than substantive. The Leafs have not committed to trading Marner, and he holds significant control over his future with a full no-move clause. Unless substantial changes occur in Toronto’s or Nashville’s strategies, Marner is likely to remain with the Leafs for the time being.