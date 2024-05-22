Buffalo Sabres 2023-24 Player Report Card: Rasmus Dahlin

Rasmus Dahlin was one of the best players and one of the bright spots on the Buffalo Sabres roster this season. A powerhouse through and through, Dahlin was the backbone of the team on every given night, establishing himself as one of the bona fide leaders in the locker room and on the ice. He looked dangerous every game, and even if his offensive stats were not up to par, there was a drastic improvement in his goal-scoring and defensive choices. His growth as a player and a leader this season was a huge boost for the club.

Dahlin Played His Role Perfectly

Dahlin entered the 2023-24 season with a massive contract extension and went to work showing why he was worth every penny. He was one of the Sabres’ most consistent scoring threats, tied for first in points with 59 and fifth in goals with 20. He was the first Sabres defender to score 20 or more goals since Phil Housley did in the 1989-90 season and further solidified himself as one of the better two-way defenders in the league today. He was also one of the better power-play contributors, with six power-play goals and 20 points. Despite the team’s struggles, he still managed to be a bright light for them when needed.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dahlin was also a minute-munching physical beast this season. He played in every situation, averaging a career-high 25:25 minutes per game – which seems low, considering how much he played during some stretches. There were times when he played 28 minutes a game or more, and he excelled with the added responsibility. Even when his offense dipped from the extra ice time, he was still dominant, consistently breaking up plays, throwing hits, blocking shots, and disrupting opposing top lines.

Grading Dahlin

Beyond his statistics, Dahlin developed into a strong leader this season. On the bench, he was always engaged in the play, and on the ice, he stuck up for himself and his teammates. He was the face of the franchise, and despite not wearing the captain’s “C”, he acted like he was. Every play was personal, and every night was a game that mattered – it was evident in the way he played and responded in post-game interviews. Between his growth and his abilities displayed on the ice, his grades look like this:

Scoring – A

Defense – A

Playmaking – A-

Leadership – A+

Teamwork – A

He is one of the only players on the roster who deserves a glowing evaluation this season. Between his effort, his production, and his development far beyond his dog days with Ralph Krueger, Dahlin has become a full-blown All-Star. He is a massive part of the Sabres’ future, and a lot still rides on his shoulders.

Dahlin’s Future Looks Very Clear

Dahlin should be the frontrunner to be named the next captain of the Sabres, and that would go a long way toward maintaining a positive culture in the locker room. With new head coach Lindy Ruff back in the building, Dahlin should benefit from some additional physicality on the defensive end of things, and he may also get some offensive freedom to be the creative menace we know he can be.

He is Buffalo’s top defenseman, but the question remains as to who will be his partner next season. He showed promise with Bowen Byram right after the trade, so perhaps that magic can get recaptured in 2024-25. Going into next season, it will be key to figure out who is the best fit for him so communication and chemistry can develop between them as soon as possible.

Related – Sabres 2023-24 Player Report Cards: Dylan Cozens

Dahlin is not going anywhere. Barring any hiccups in how the organization treats him or any massive failures in the quest for the playoffs in the coming years, Dahlin has the potential to be one of the rare lifelong franchise players in today’s NHL. He is the one who will bring them to the playoffs. All of these big steps forward should carry him into 2024-25, and that will truly be his biggest season yet.