Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Rangers– Game 1

by

The New York Rangers host the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Hub

(1A) PANTHERS at (1M) RANGERS

Eastern Conference Final, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status report:

  • Bennett will play despite not being on the ice for the Panthers full-team morning skate Wednesday.
  • Florida coach Paul Maurice said everyone who is expected to be in the lineup is good to go.

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Filip Chytil — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle — Barclay Goodrow — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Matt Rempe, Blake Wheeler

Injured: None

Status report

  • Lindgren (maintenance) is expected to play even though he didn’t practice with the Rangers on Sunday (optional), Monday (full team) or Tuesday (full team).
  • Chytil is expected to play after missing the last three games of the second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes; the forward missed Game 4 because of an illness and did not play in Games 5 or 6 for an undisclosed reason.

Latest for THW: