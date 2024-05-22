Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Rangers– Game 1

The New York Rangers host the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (1M) RANGERS

Eastern Conference Final, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status report:

Bennett will play despite not being on the ice for the Panthers full-team morning skate Wednesday.

Florida coach Paul Maurice said everyone who is expected to be in the lineup is good to go.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Filip Chytil — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle — Barclay Goodrow — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Matt Rempe, Blake Wheeler

Injured: None

Status report

Lindgren (maintenance) is expected to play even though he didn’t practice with the Rangers on Sunday (optional), Monday (full team) or Tuesday (full team).

Chytil is expected to play after missing the last three games of the second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes; the forward missed Game 4 because of an illness and did not play in Games 5 or 6 for an undisclosed reason.

