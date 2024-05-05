NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Canucks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, most of the discussion surrounds the Toronto Maple Leafs after another Game 7 loss and the changes that might be coming to the roster following their playoff elimination. Is Mitch Marner going to be traded and is there a team that Toronto can convince him to waive his no-move clause for? Finally, how big with the questions about goaltending factor into the series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks?

What Changes Will the Maple Leafs Make?

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN often take a look at teams who leave the playoffs and try to predict what their respective next steps will be. They suggest there could be changes to the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff. Sheldon Keefe is the big name that many are talking about, but what about Guy Boucher? He’s an assistant coach who ran the power play. It was a power play that went 4.8%. Yes, they had one goal in 21 attempts. There needs to be consequences for such abysmal numbers.

Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They also believe that the Leafs might consider moving a key member of the team’s core. They write, “After nearly a decade of disappointing finishes, it feels like a seismic shift is needed for Toronto to get out of its funk. They’ve tried operating virtually the same way since Matthews was drafted in 2016.”

They aren’t the only ones to suggest this. Pierre LeBrun writes, “Changes are likely coming for the Leafs but just a reminder that ‘blowing it up’ is not easy with core guys with full no-move clauses. Players have lots of leverage with those clauses. Trades are rarely full value as a result. Something to remember in the weeks ahead.”

Talk of what happens with Mitch Marner will be about as much the focus for Leafs fans as which of the pending UFAs and RFAs return. Marner holds a no-movement clause, which means he only goes anywhere if he chooses to. That means first convincing him to move on. Second, finding a team he’s comfortable considering. Even then, the return will be less than what the Leafs would have gotten if they’d moved him before giving him the no-move. Marner has one year left on his contract at $10.9 million.

Could the Leafs and Blackhawks Make a Blockbuster Deal?

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report suggested a few destinations for Marner in a potential summer trade. One of the more interesting destinations was the Chicago Blackhawks. He notes that they have the salary cap and the appeal of playing with Connor Bedard. The only issue would be Chicago’s willingness to bring in someone with only one year left on his deal, knowing they aren’t likely contenders next season.

Yerdon suggests that Marner might be okay with waiving his NMC to play with Bedard and possibly Macklin Celebrini (assuming the Blackhawks win the Draft Lottery). If they could sign Marner to a reasonable deal, that would be a deadly trio offensively. Picks and prospects might interest the Leafs, who can then go out and try to sign a No. 1 defenseman.

Canucks Goaltending Dilemma?

What happens for the Vancouver Canucks if all three of Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith, and Arturs Silovs are healthy? Who will the Canucks go with in their series with the Edmonton Oilers. It already appears that head coach Rick Tocchet has chosen to run with the hot hand of Silovs over DeSmith (who is back), but there is chatter that Demko could be ready to go later in the series. If Silovs is playing well, does Tocchet run with his superstar goalie?

It will be interesting to see if this uncertainty plays a role in the goaltending duo between the Canucks rotation and the steady play of Stuart Skinner. The Oilers aren’t too shabby when it comes to goaltending depth either. They have Skinner, Calvin Pickard, and now Jack Campbell who is with the team as a Black Ace.