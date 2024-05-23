Windsor Spitfires Continue Into New Era, Sign Lemieux & Hicks

The Windsor Spitfires continue to put their future puzzle pieces together. This week, they signed two important draft picks as they push forward into a busy summer.

Last season didn’t go the way the Spitfires wanted. After back-to-back Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Western Conference regular season titles, the club fell to last place in the conference and second last in the league in 2023-24. However, they won the 2024 OHL Draft Lottery, earning the first overall pick in April’s Priority Selection. Plus, thanks to various trades, they also had multiple high picks in the draft. Now, they’re getting those picks signed and a new era is getting started at the WFCU Centre.

Bowler Signs Lemieux and Hicks

Following their struggles last season, general manager Bill Bowler knew this was a big offseason and continuing to build their young core was essential. After signing first-overall pick forward Ethan Belchetz earlier in May, the Spitfires put more ink to paper this week.

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

On Tuesday, one of their second-round picks, forward Jean-Christoph (J.C.) Lemieux, officially signed his contract. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Gatineau, Quebec native went 22nd overall after 24 goals and 36 assists in 35 games for the Quinte Red Devils U16 AAA last season. In a statement, Bowler said that Lemieux will provide offence and some snarl.

“J.C is a versatile forward who is great in small areas and plays with an edge,” Bowler said. “We welcome J.C. and his family to the organization and the City of Windsor.”

Lemieux moved from Quebec to Ontario three years ago. He told the Windsor Star that, while he grew up watching the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL, now called the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League), Ontario’s physicality fits his style more.

“I think the hockey’s better in Ontario,” said Lemieux. “It’s more fast and physical. In Quebec, there’s not really physical. It’s just a speed game and not much contact.” (from “From Quebec to Ontario, Lemieux signs with Spitfires to continue his hockey journey”, Windsor Star – 5/21/24)

Just 24 hours after Lemieux signed, Bowler signed their other second-round pick, defenceman Carter Hicks. The 6-foot-1, 164-pound London native was the 24th overall pick. Last season, he captained the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA team with 25 points in 30 games. In a statement, Bowler said that Hicks comes with good hockey IQ.

“Carter is a lively and active defenseman, with a good hockey IQ,” Bowler said. “He is responsible in the defensive zone and we welcome Carter and his family to the organization and the City of Windsor.”

Signings Continue Spitfires’ Busy Summer

When you finish near the bottom of the league, changes are inevitable. Some players will leave, other fresh faces will join the roster, and decisions still have to be made on a permanent coaching staff. This is a summer where Bowler can’t swing and miss.

Signing Belchetz at the Draft Orientation Camp was an important start. Now, getting Hicks and Lemieux’s names on the dotted lines is another big step forward. They join a deep 2022 OHL Draft class that’s led by players like captain Liam Greentree, forwards Cole Davis and A.J. Spellacy, along with defenceman Anthony Cristoforo. While the 2023 draft class wasn’t as fruitful, partially thanks to Bowler going all-in at the previous trade deadline, it could still provide some valuable pieces including first-round pick forward Jack Nesbitt.

The 2024 draft is Bowler’s chance to build on those drafts and create the core that this team will lean on for seasons to come. He will likely spend most of the summer recruiting as much as possible before 2024-25 training camp starts.

Aside from signing more draft picks, where does the club go from here? The OHL Trade Freeze will likely open up in early June once the 2024 Memorial Cup (Saginaw, Michigan) finishes on Sun., June 2. We could see a few moves there. That’s followed by the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft on Wed., July 3, and, at some point, the announcement of a permanent head coach. Whether that’s 2023-24 interim head coach Casey Torres or someone brand new is up in the air.

Windsor Spitfires’ interim head coach Casey Torres. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

For now, Bowler continues to build this intricate Spitfires puzzle. It’s a marathon and we will likely get little bits here and little pieces there. Enjoy the summer, fans, as it’s going to be a big one.