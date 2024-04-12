Windsor Spitfires Name Ethan Belchetz Top Pick in 2024 OHL Draft

The sky tends to shine the brightest after a powerful storm. Following a frustrating season that saw them finish last in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference, the Windsor Spitfires were rewarded on Thursday and finally have their top prospect.

After back-to-back first seeds in the conference from 2021-23, nothing about the 2023-24 OHL season went the way the Spitfires wanted. From major roster turnover and coaching changes to a busy January trade deadline and eventually finishing second last in the league, there were more hurdles than anyone wanted. However, there is now a light on the horizon. After being awarded the first overall pick at the 2024 OHL Priority Selection during the draft lottery two weeks ago, the club kept with league tradition and made their pick on Thursday, a day before the official start of the draft.

Spitfires Select Ethan Belchetz First Overall

While the draft formally starts on Friday at 7:00 p.m., Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler went to the podium on Thursday and proudly selected highly-touted 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward Ethan Belchetz out of the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA. The Oakville native had 46 goals and 84 points in 34 games, adding another five goals and 11 points in seven games during an MVP performance at the OHL Cup.

Windsor Spitfires’ 2024 first overall pick Ethan Belchetz with general manager Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Belchetz was all smiles, thanking his family, teammates, coaches, and many others for all they’ve done to help him on this journey.

“Thank you to the Windsor Spitfires and the City of Windsor for their trust and faith in me by selecting me first overall,” he said. “It’s quite an honour to be standing up here … I do not take this honour lightly. I will dedicate myself to growing and developing as a hockey player, a teammate, and a person.”

Belchetz said he’s a power forward who uses his size to create offence for his line while still playing a 200-foot game. He models his game after former NHLer Rick Nash, who he called “the ultimate power forward.”

While there were a few names at the top of scouting draft lists for much of the season, Bowler said that Belchetz’s combination of size, production, and character was something they couldn’t pass up.

“It’s a slam dunk,” he said. “When you guys get to see this firsthand, you’ll understand why. During the process, you have to do your due diligence and try to find holes in his game and his character … For a man that size to be able to skate, have the offensive instincts, team awareness, defensive responsibility, etc., this is a very easy choice … The only knock is that he might not be here long.”

Belchetz’s Character Shines

The Spitfires know that treating your family, teammates, and community well is crucial to success. During the press conference, Belchetz praised his parents and siblings, who were in attendance, and said “They mean everything to me, I wouldn’t be here without them, and I love them so much.” Bowler said it shows the young man’s character.

“(He’s) just a solid young man,” he said. “To see this man stand here and be so articulate and comfortable. Talking to his teammates and coaches, seeing the interaction with his family, doing our homework, this guy checks all the boxes and he’s a leader.”

It’s not just his family and supporters that he appreciates, either. While the Spitfires struggled this season, their fan base has been passionate and the players often attend community events. Belchetz said he’s eager to join in.

“Every community event that goes on, I want to be a part of,” he said. “It’s extremely important to me to support the community. I can’t wait to meet the fans.”

Another part of being a high-character kid means you know that, even with your talent, there’s room for improvement. Belchetz will spend the summer training in Oakville so he can be with his family before the season. One area he wants to work on is his speed, which is tough when you’re his size.

“My biggest thing is my first-step speed,” he said. “Getting going right off the hop. I’m a bigger kid; it’s going to be hard for me but I’m willing to put in all the work and dedication to improve that stuff.”

Being the first pick comes with lofty expectations, but Belchetz doesn’t seem phased. He knows what he can do, knows there is room for improvement, and is thankful for everything. It’s a good first impression.