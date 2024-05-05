Maple Leafs Were Better, but Not Good Enough… Things Need to Change

Another year, another early exit for the Toronto Maple Leafs as their comeback in their series against the Boston Bruins fell short, losing in overtime in Game 7, 2-1.

The Maple Leafs had an opportunity to slay the dragon, exorcise their demons, whatever you want to call it after they managed to claw their way back from a 3-1 hole. In the end, it was another disappointing ending.

Many were already writing this team off a week ago, wondering if this was the end of the core as we know it. However, they managed to find a way to gut it out, put in the effort and win to get back into the series. Matthew Knies’ game winner in Game 5 and William Nylander showing up in Game 6 and scoring in the third period of Game 7, showed that they can battle back and grind it out. But after Hampus Lindholm scored to tie the game, David Pastrnak scored the game winner. They shut him down for most of the series, but he scored when the Bruins needed him to.

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins shakes hands with Simon Benoit of the Toronto Maple Leafs after Game Seven of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

While the Maple Leafs showed the effort and strong defensive play late in the series, it still wasn’t enough. It’s the same ending that many in Leafs Nation are all too familiar with. Even though they played enough to win, you can’t overlook the fact that they now have seven first round exits in the last eight years. This was a team that could win, but there were many things that still factored into their series loss.

Lack of Offense and Lifeless Power Play

It was going to be a tight series from the very start. However, the second most productive team that had a 3.63 goals per game average in the regular season dried up once again when it mattered most.

The Maple Leafs barely managed to convert on their chances and while they had their opportunities on Bruins’ goalie Jeremy Swayman, they had a difficult time to bury them and didn’t make life miserable for him. They did that later on in the series but it still didn’t amount to much. They went from being one of the top offensive teams in their regular season to being the least productive one in the playoffs, having a 1.71 goals per game average.

Maple Leafs since 2018 in potential series-clinching games



Record 1-11

Goals / Game 2.00

Goals Against / Game 3.17

Power Play 4% (1-for-25)

Penalty Kill 72%

Save Percentage .899 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 5, 2024

The mistakes the Maple Leafs made early on in the series seemed like it was behind them, but the lack of offense came into the spotlight. At five-on-five, they a high danger chances for percentage of 46.46. They had their moments, but when you can only muster up one or two goals a game in the playoffs and not convert on your opportunities, that is a recipe for a loss.

On top of that, the power play was once again a problem for them as it only clicked at 4.8% for the series.

That’s one goal on 21 opportunities. No matter how you look at it, having a lifeless power play in the playoffs when goals matter the most is unacceptable. The Bruins won the special teams battle from the first game and while the Maple Leafs made adjustments to hold them off later on, they didn’t do anything to fix the power play.

Related: Pastrnak Lifts Bruins to Game 7 Overtime Win Over the Maple Leafs

The predictability once again was evident; slowing plays down on the entry and in the offensive zone, passing up shooting opportunities, looking for the right play, killing time with ineffective drop passes, not attacking with speed, it was all there as they got absolutely nothing. Even when they had sustained pressure it was immediately broken up and killed any sort of momentum that they had.

It’s the same thing every time in the playoffs as the power play is weak and ineffective. In 2021-22, it was 14.3%. Last season it was 25%, but still didn’t look good at times. This season, it was the worst we’ve seen it and it’s time to adopt a new strategy that actually works and be lethal for once.

Marner Wasn’t as Noticeable

Auston Matthews had his dominant Game 2 and set up William Nylander’s goal in Game 7 after missing the previous two. Nylander had back-to-back games with critical goals at the right moment. You really couldn’t say the same for Mitch Marner.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When one of Matthews or Nylander weren’t in the lineup, it was a perfect opportunity for Marner to finally step up and show that he can have a big game and prove to be a game-changer. He didn’t and that remains a concern for one of the players making close to $11 million. Instead, he was barely noticeable and didn’t even bother to tie up Pastrnak on the game-winning goal. Even Morgan Rielly was flat footed to in the process.

THAT'S THE GAME! THAT'S THE SERIES!



David Pastrnak sends the #NHLBruins to the second round! pic.twitter.com/gnBiVemOz7 — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) May 5, 2024

Out of Matthews, Marner and Nylander, Marner suited up for all seven games but only had three points. He just didn’t elevate his level of play throughout the series when the team needed him to. The most noticeable he was in Game 4 where he did score a nice goal, but was in the middle of a heated argument on the bench earlier in the game. He had multiple chances to try and make a difference for himself to standout, but in seven games, he was the least productive forward out of the group.

John Tavares had two points, but he was doing the little things to win, being physical with 34 hits and shutting down Pastrnak for most of the series. When the team needed Marner to be a dangerous player and use his speed and skill, he was passive and wasn’t a factor consistently. That alone is concerning for a dynamic player in the regular season but can’t up his level of intensity when it matters. He had multiple chances to stand out and once again, he didn’t.

Core Has Run Out of Chances, Changes Need to Happen

It was another loss in a do or die elimination game and to put it simply, the “Core Four” has run out of opportunities to try and change the narrative. While they fought back, it was Game 3 and 4 that was the deciding factor where they didn’t have any effort, push back or fight to prove that they wanted to win. Especially on home ice.

Related: Sheldon Keefe’s Odd Quote Points a Finger at His Coaching Ability

It took losing Auston Matthews for everyone else to play with a sense of purpose and play to win meaningful games. Defensively, they proved they can shut down a quick strike team like the Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe even challenged them when things were at their lowest, but they found that winning mentality too late.

Ultimately, it once again falls on the core players as this is another failed opportunity to turn their misfortunes around in series ending games. They have the belief and each other’s back stating that they were close and battled back. But words aren’t enough at this point with the chances they’ve had to prove that they mean business. It comes down to their play and it was unacceptable when it comes playoff time.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It was too little too late for the Maple Leafs and changes need to happen. Whether it’s moving a core piece like Marner, making a coaching change with Keefe or even finding a new voice in Brendan Shanahan, something needs to happen. Eight years with the same product and the same result is far too long to keep things the same. General manager Brad Treliving needs to make a major change as time and time again, this group can’t get it done.

Even with the injuries they faced to Matthews, Nylander, and even Joseph Woll, you need to move on from somebody or multiple people because it’s not working.

Running it back would be a mistake and this series, despite showing some fight, shows it’s not enough.

Statistics from Natural stat Trick and NHL.