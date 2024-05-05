Pastrnak Lifts Bruins to Game 7 Overtime Win Over the Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak scored a goal two minutes into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and the victory in their first-round series.

THAT'S THE GAME! THAT'S THE SERIES!



David Pastrnak sends the #NHLBruins to the second round! pic.twitter.com/gnBiVemOz7 — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) May 5, 2024

William Nylander put the Maple Leafs on the board, scoring the game’s first goal midway through the third period. This should have been a good omen for the Maple Leafs as the team that scores first in all-time Game 7s owns a record of 147-47 (.758), including a 4-0 mark in 2023.

Boston quickly responded less than two minutes later, with a goal from Hampus Lindholm to tie the game. The game remained tied at the end of regulation.

It came as no surprise that the two teams would meet in a Game 7. They are the first franchises in NHL history to require a Game 7 in at least four consecutive head-to-head playoff series. They have already played more Game 7s than any other franchises, with this set to be their 31st and 27th contests all-time, respectively.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

After going scoreless for the first two periods, the Maple Leafs and Bruins combined to produce the 11th scoreless Game 7 through two periods in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

Woll Out, Matthews In

Auston Matthews rejoined the Maple Leafs lineup in Game 7. In the early stages of Game 4, Keefe pulled him out of the game for good. This move stirred conversation among devoted fans, and the head coach provided an update on why the arguably best player was made to leave. He said, “It’s all just related to the illness he’s been dealing with. Ultimately, he’s been giving us everything that he has here. Ultimately, the doctor pulled him.”

Matthews did provide the assist on Nylander’s goal. However, goaltender Joseph Woll did not play in Game 7 as he apparently suffered an injury at the end of Game 6.

Boston will move on to the second round to face the Florida Panthers.