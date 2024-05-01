Maple Leafs’ Knies Showing Up in Big Playoff Moments

After a lifeless and disappointing effort in Game 4, the Toronto Maple Leafs were in a very tough spot heading into Game 5 against the Boston Bruins. Down 3-1 in the series, a cloud hovering over their head in regards to an argument on the bench between the star players and to top it all off, they were without Auston Matthews in a critical win or go home game. It isn’t ideal, but it’s the spot they were put in and needed a big response.

The Maple Leafs answered the critics as they had their best effort in these playoffs and everyone stepped up in Matthews’ absence, which was the expectation. It became fitting that it was another player from Arizona that stepped up in a big moment, as Matthew Knies scored the game-winning goal to keep his team alive in the series. In the process, he became the sixth Maple Leafs rookie to score an overtime winning goal in the playoffs.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While it’s early on in his career and he’s adjusting to the NHL level, Knies is already starting to become a clutch player for the Maple Leafs. He’s only played in 12 postseason games and has six points, but most of those points have come in some big moments for his team.

Back-to-Back Big Moments

At 21 years old, Knies has already become a fan favourite because he brings an element that this team has been lacking for some time. He’s a big-bodied, power forward that can provide great strength in the dirty areas and attack the net effectively. He utilizes his size very well and uses that to his advantage whenever he can.

Coming into the season, he was bound to have a big impact, with reasonable expectations. However, he has elevated his play to the next level in the playoffs. Which is exactly what you want to see.

Players like him become essential in winning puck battles and creating havoc in front of the net. So far, he continues to excel at that as his style of play has played a big part in two key goals for the Maple Leafs over the last two postseasons. Knies utilized his strength down low to set up John Tavares for the game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning to give the Maple Leafs their first playoff series win since 2004.

Just over a year later since Tavares scored that goal, he returned the favour for Knies in Game 5 as he had a strong rush play as he drove hard to the net. Knies comes over the boards, goes straight to the net and pots in the loose puck to send the Maple Leafs back home for another chance at a victory in Game 6.

It’s great to see young prospects and players thrive early on in their NHL career. For Knies, being a part of two crucial goals like he has been is showing that he can be a player that can rise up and be a factor in big moments. He was a part of history assisting on Tavares’ series clinching goal and has now kept his team alive for the time being.

Knies Becoming a Playoff Performer

The playoffs are made for players to step up in big moments and have an impact to push their team forward. Knies’ overtime winner was a perfect moment to give his team hope and momentum on their side as they look to once again put the Bruins in a spot they feared of being in again.

Already being a part of two major moments shows that Knies is capable of elevating his play and striking at the right moment for a big-time play. Good things happen when he’s on the ice at five-on-five as he has a 53.85 scoring chances for percentage in the post season. He has the size, work ethic and ability to get to the dirty areas of the ice and create havoc. His work ethic and mindset are already resonating with everyone on the team.

“He’s been really building this series, game by game,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “It’s very fitting that he gets the winner.”

Defenseman Jake McCabe also had high praise for him postgame, stating that Knies is becoming a “force to be reckoned with”.

Knies has a great amount of skill as he has a great shot and puck skills, but to have the strength and positioning in tight is what has made him successful to this point. While he has taken a beating with some big hits, he’s shown no fear and that he won’t be pushed around as he was getting into it with David Pastrank at the end of the second period, shoving him and laughing in his face.

While we don’t want to put too much pressure on a player that’s in his first full NHL season, Knies has showed up when it matters most. In just his second postseason stint, he showed that potential he had all season, but also learned along the way in the process. With his past experience in the playoffs and scoring this goal, it’s only going to fuel him and make him a better player that can continue to rise up in these moments.

While the Maple Leafs would like more production from their stars, getting secondary scoring from one of their young and up and coming players is a big addition. Knies is showing that he’s going to be an integral piece going forward.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.