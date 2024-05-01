Maple Leafs’ Knies Scores Overtime Goal to Avoid Elimination

The Toronto Maple Leafs have held off elimination for now, getting an overtime goal from Matthew Knies to hold off the Boston Bruins 2-1. The Maple Leafs still trail 3-2 in the series but have survived an elimination game without Auston Matthews, who missed the game with an undisclosed illness.

For the seventh time in franchise history, the Maple Leafs have forced a Game 6 after facing a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series. The two most recent instances also came against the Bruins (2018 & 2013).

As Original Six teams, when the Maple Leafs faced the Bruins in the NHL Playoffs, only four of their contests were tied entering the third period: Game 6 of the 2013 conference quarterfinals (2-1 W), Game 4 of the 1974 quarterfinals (4-3 OTL), Game 7 of the 1941 semifinals (2-1 L) and Game 5 of the 1933 semifinals (1-0 OT6).

Jake McCabe got the Maple Leafs on the board in the first period, snapping a wrist shot off a faceoff past Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Mitch Marner got the assist, allowing him to become the 12th player in franchise history with 50 career playoff points. He became the fourth-fastest player in Maple Leafs’ history to record 50 career playoff points, trailing Doug Gilmour (31 GP), Darryl Sittler (47 GP) and Mats Sundin (53 GP).

Despite only getting two shots in the first period, the Bruins did manage to get a goal from Trent Frederic to tie the score going into the first intermission.

After a scoreless second and third periods, Knies punched home a rebound off a John Tavares shot to give the Maple Leafs the win.

Joseph Woll started in goal for the Leafs over Ilya Samsonov after relieving Samsonov for the final frame in their 3-1 loss on Saturday, which gave the Bruins a 3-1 series lead. He stopped all five shots he faced in that game while making his first playoff appearance of this spring. Woll went 1-2 with a .915 save percentage over four postseason contests in 2023.

Matthews Misses Game 5

Battling an illness for the better part of the last week, Matthews made a brief appearance at Tuesday’s optional morning skate. There was hope that he would be able to suit up with the club facing elimination, but he didn’t take the ice for warmups at TD Garden for Game 5.

The 26-year-old center had an outstanding Game 2 with a goal and two assists to help the Maple Leafs even the series 1-1, but he didn’t look like himself two nights later in a 4-2 loss. However, he was on the ice Saturday morning ahead of Game 4. He tried to give it a go before being pulled from the action by doctors in the second intermission as Toronto was pushed to the brink in a disappointing 3-1 defeat.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe briefly discussed Matthews’ condition but did not provide any details. “Not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go. This one has lingered and the effects have lingered and gotten worse when he’s getting on the ice and asserting himself.”

The two teams will play Game 6 on Thursday, May 6, at Scotiabank Arena.