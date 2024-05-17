Maple Leafs Name Craig Berube as New Head Coach

** Update: The Maple Leafs have made the Craig Berube hiring official on Friday, posting the news on their social media accounts and releasing a statement on their website.

Multiple NHL insiders, including TSN’s Darren Dreger, are reporting Craig Berube is set to be announced as the next head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dreger said while a guest on 1st Up, “I’d be surprised if something wasn’t announced as early as Tuesday.”

Introducing the 32nd head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Craig Berube 🔵⚪️ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 17, 2024

Berube has been the front-runner for the Leafs’ coaching job since Sheldon Keefe was relieved of his duties following the Leafs playoff elimination. Dreger says GM Brad Treliving has done his due diligence on Berube and other reports are that the organization has interviewed several coaching candidates, including Todd McLellan. Elliotte Friedman adds, “Nothing is finalized, but multiple sources indicated Friday that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Craig Berube are far down the road on the process of becoming the team’s next head coach.”

Berube, who last coached the St. Louis Blues from 2017 to 2023, was a leading candidate for a few vacant coaching jobs around the NHL. It was reported the New Jersey Devils showed early interest but have since shifted gears towards Sheldon Keefe.

Berube is likely to become the Maple Leafs’ 41st head coach as early as Tuesday, following the holiday weekend.

Is Berube the Right Fit For the Maple Leafs?

Said to be a motivating, but no-nonsense coach, Treliving wanted someone that could get more out of the Leafs’ top stars. The disappointment has come in the Core Four’s consistent inability to rise up during the playoffs and bring another gear to their respective games. It has led to multiple early playoff exits. Berube led a Blues team that was almost out of the playoff mix to the Stanley Cup. He might be the right guy for the job.

Others wonder if Berube was a one-shot wonder whose timing was incredible. He has a career .584 winning percentage as a coach and a .466 win/loss percentage in the playoffs. Will the likes of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and others respond? Will this hire lead to Mitch Marner likely staying with the team or leaving in a trade? These are all questions that will need to be answered.

This upcoming season will be one where the leash will be extremely short. It will be intriguing to see what kind of contract length the Leafs are giving Berube. Are they going long-term and telling the Leafs players it’s him or you’re gone? Or, is Berube going short-term to see if his results can come almost immediately?