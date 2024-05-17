2024 NHL Entry Draft: Top 10 Defensemen

With the 2024 NHL Entry Draft just over a month away and the Draft Lottery having set up the picks from 1 to 16, it is time to start ranking prospects and determining the top players in each position.

Regarding the defencemen prospect pool, excellent options are expected to go within the top 10 and a handful more throughout the rest of the first round. This list will include the 10 best defencemen available in the upcoming draft.

10. Henry Mews, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 37th (NA Skaters)

Henry Mews is an exceptional skater with outstanding acceleration and speed in both directions. He quickly reaches top speed and can push the pace offensively with his speed through the neutral zone. Mews combines his excellent skating ability with reasonable puck control. He is very effective in transition, carrying the puck through the neutral zone and creating successful zone entries. Additionally, he is proficient at handling the puck in the offensive zone.

Henry Mews with the patience!



The #NHLDraft eligible defenceman waits out the Oshawa defender and goalie, then goes bardown for his second of the #OHLPlayoffs 💥#ForTheX | #CapitalTerritory pic.twitter.com/OV688gI0Wj — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) April 17, 2024

Mews has the potential to become a top-pairing defender and excel in all game situations. However, he will require some time to develop. He needs to build muscle, enhance his slap shot, and improve his physical game. Mews will likely need another year or two in the Ontario Hockey League before being NHL-ready. Additionally, he may also benefit from some time in the American Hockey League. Generally, defensemen take longer to develop than forwards, so areas in his game still need to be refined.

9. Cole Hutson, USDP (National Team Development Program)

Central Scouting Ranking: 55th (NA Skaters)

Cole Hutson demonstrates excellent foot speed and acceleration. He skates well, and his transitions are smooth whether he has the puck or not. He is capable of carrying the puck up the ice effectively and causing disruption for the opposing team. While he can control passes many others couldn’t, he sometimes tends to be overly flashy with the puck, taking more time than necessary. Hutson possesses a powerful shot with an incredible release, and while his accuracy is generally good, he occasionally misses the net. However, he consistently demonstrates a fantastic read of the game and has the skill to position the puck strategically, especially when the goaltender is moving laterally.

Cole likely has more potential than older brother Lane, who many now believe was a steal in the late second round. He is an electrifying player on the ice, skillfully maneuvering with the puck on his stick and often controlling the game’s flow. Hutson could be a top power-play quarterback at the NHL level and serve as the primary offensive catalyst for a team from the defensive position. While his defensive game is not his strongest suit, it is not a weakness, as he is responsible and a proficient defender.

8. Aron Kiviharju, HIFK Helsinki (Liiga)

Central Scouting Ranking: 8th (EU Skaters)

Aron Kiviharju spent most of last season with an injury but has shown what he can really do when healthy. Kiviharju is a power-play quarterback who prefers distributing the puck over shooting. He’s a sturdy and robust defender who relies on quickness in small areas to win pucks. Kiviharju is an undersized defenseman who can start the attack, join the rush as an additional layer, break out of his zone, and lead the play up the ice independently.

He excels at stretching the ice with breakout passes from the defensive zone and effectively uses his passing skills in the offensive zone to create quality scoring opportunities. Kiviharju is also adept at using shifty and deceptive stickhandling, which is often underrated. He utilizes his stickhandling to maneuver past forecheckers in the defensive zone and to create space for himself in the offensive zone, even when space is limited.

7. Adam Jiricek, HC Plzen (Czech)

Central Scouting Ranking: 4th (EU Skaters)

The younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets’ sixth overall pick, David Jiricek, Adam Jiříček, is a versatile defenseman who doesn’t specialize in one particular skill but plays a well-rounded game. He may not be as aggressive as his older brother, but he is not afraid of physical play and has the potential to become a reliable top-four defenseman in the NHL. The 6-foot-2 right-hander shows all of the qualities that one would want from this type of player and shows room for further growth and development as he gets older.

Jiříček is a smooth skater with good four-way mobility and a respectable top speed. He has a lot of tools in his arsenal, allowing him to evade opponents and create scoring opportunities through his skating. However, he doesn’t have a powerful shot from the point and prefers a wrister, which has limitations. Jiříček isn’t known for his scoring abilities, as he only scored once in his draft season, and that goal was an empty-netter at a U18 tournament. Though, adding up all of his utilities, its a matter of how he is able to grow and further develop them to the NHL level.

6. Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 11th (NA Skaters)

Carter Yakemchuk was just a few days too young to make the cut for the 2023 Draft. Despite this, his offensive instincts and goal-scoring abilities make him one of the most dangerous defensemen in the Western Hockey League. He’s the Calgary Hitmen’s second-leading scorer in both goals and points and always has the green light to attack the opposing team’s net. He can score from pretty much anywhere: in the slot, on the wing on the power play, or from the point with a well-placed wrist shot or a slap shot. Yakemchuk’s skating ability is surprisingly strong for a defenseman of his size. Although he may not be the fastest skater in a straight line, he has good acceleration. He can quickly move into open spaces, creating opportunities for scoring chances or delivering hits in the defensive zone.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Concerns about some aspects of his game have led specific teams and media outlets to lower his position on their draft lists. His focus on being an offensive player sometimes leads to neglecting his defensive duties, resulting in many goals against his team, especially when he is one of the last players back in his own zone. This is likely due to his tendency to skate deep into the offensive zone and be on the ice for extended periods. If he were on a better team with more skilled teammates, he might not get as tired as often. This could help him choose his moments better and improve his defensive performance.

5. Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 1st (EU Skaters)

When you first see Anton Silayev, the most striking thing is his towering height of 6-foot-7. While many players of his size struggle with skating, Silayev excels in this area. He combines his imposing size with excellent skating ability, showcasing long, powerful strides that give him impressive speed in both directions. He focuses on playing a disciplined defensive game and doesn’t take many offensive risks. Silayev handles the puck well under pressure, effectively moves it up the ice, and clears his own end. He also makes a wise first pass to start the transition game. Silayev prefers his wrist shot to his slap shot, but he can release a hard and accurate wrist shot from the point quickly with a good release.

Silayev’s key strength is his excellent defence. He utilizes his size and skating ability to be a formidable presence on the back end. Silayev can deliver a powerful hit when an opponent skates down his side of the ice with their head down. However, he is disciplined and selective, not compromising his position for a hit. His strong skating allows him to maintain good gap control and compel attackers toward the boards, effectively shutting down the center of the ice. He excels in defending against cycling plays and directs the action away from high-scoring areas. Additionally, his long stick is effective in disrupting passing and shooting lanes.

4. Sam Dickinson, London Knights (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 7th (NA Skaters)

The London Knights have a rich history of growing and developing NHL talent, and Sam Dickinson is no different. He has a fantastic first step and excellent acceleration, allowing him to win plenty of short races to loose pucks or quickly change directions to deliver a hit. His pivots, agility, and edgework are incredibly smooth, allowing him to quickly transition from defence to offence and vice versa.

He is a good stick handler who can lead the rush, carrying the puck through the neutral zone and generating efficient zone entries. He can quickly change directions to create passing and shooting lanes. Dickinson also possesses excellent vision and passing skills, allowing him to create chances for teammates off the rush. Combined with his poise on the puck, this also allows him to quarterback the play from the blue line.

Dickinson’s size and skating ability give him the tools to be an elite defender. While his offensive game improved significantly this season, his defensive game is unique for a 17-year-old. He uses his skating ability to keep himself between his opponent and the front of the net. He maintains excellent gap control and forces attackers to the outside.

3. Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 5th (NA Skaters)

Zayne Parekh could be the top offensive defenseman in the draft, period. His statistics and model projections are exceptional and surpass those of his North American-based counterparts, with the exception of Artyom Levshunov. The margin between Parekh’s projected value and Levshunov’s is smaller than any other defenseman’s margin compared to Parekh’s. When he plays, his defensive game is strong and he uses precise positioning to disrupt plays and force his opponent to the outside.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Substack The Hockey Writers Prospects & Draft Banner

Right-handed offensive dynamos are rare and rarely available via trade. Parekh has all the makings of a quality power-play quarterback and even-strength play driver who can score upward of 60 points in the NHL. His offensive instincts are not teachable tools, and his play-driving offence, skating ability, and willingness to engage combine for an intriguing package. Parekh possesses an impressive range of shots; he is adept at scoring with his slap shot and one-timer from the point. Additionally, he excels at keeping his shots low, enabling his teammates to deflect, screen, and capitalize on rebounds.

However, Parekh’s standout skills lie in his exceptional wrist shot and snapshot. His ceiling is the highest of the defensemen in the draft, and he confidently projects to be an impactful top-four defenseman for a lengthy NHL career.

2. Zeev Buium, University of Denver (NCAA)

Central Scouting Ranking: 4th (NA Skaters)

Zeev Buium is an outstanding skater with exceptional puck skills and a strong competitive drive, making him a top prospect for a top-four defenseman position in the NHL. He consistently stands out by actively joining the offensive rushes, effectively transitioning into defensive plays, and excelling in one-on-one defensive situations in his own zone. His playing style is primarily based on his remarkable skating abilities, allowing him to outmaneuver defenders, outpace opponents, move seamlessly along the blue line, and skillfully skate out of challenging situations.

He is defensively skilled, able to maintain a tight gap, adapt to changes in pace, and use excellent edgework to avoid getting beaten in tight situations. He possesses exceptional puck-handling ability, which he combines with various head and shoulder fakes to create space and passing opportunities. He excelled under pressure and was one of the USA’s top players at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship as an underage player. Additionally, he played a crucial role on the NCAA Champion Denver blue line.

1. Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State University (NCAA)

Central Scouting Ranking: 2nd (NA Skaters)

The Belarusian prospect is widely considered the best defender in the draft class and is impressive in many aspects. Artyom Levshunov is a right-shot defenseman who physically imposes himself on the game and dictates plays offensively. He has developed rapidly, leading scouts to believe he could soon be an impactful two-way defenseman at the NHL level. He can make an excellent first pass, find shooting lanes, and take over a game from the blue line.

Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

He could be stronger defensively, but he has high potential due to his physical abilities, excellent skating skills, and success in puck battles. His eagerness to join the offense can sometimes lead to him being caught out of position despite his strong skating ability. Additionally, he often appears indecisive about blocking the passing lane or pressuring the puck carrier, leaving the defense vulnerable. He is actively involved in every game and consistently influences the game at both ends of the ice, being able to change the momentum in favour of his team. Levshunov has the potential to become a top-pairing NHL defenseman who can control the game in all aspects.