Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – Game 6

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena for Game 6 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1C) STARS at (3C) AVALANCHE
Western Conference Second Round, Game 6
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Evgenii Dadonov
Radek Faksa — Sam Steel — Craig Smith
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)
Status report:
- Hintz will miss his second straight game; the top-line center is day to day.
- Hakanpaa, a defenseman who missed the final 13 games of the regular season and has missed all 13 games in the playoffs, traveled with the Stars but is not ready to return.
- Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said there will be no lineup changes from a 5-3 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin
Zach Parise — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta
Brandon Duhaime — Chris Wagner — Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Sam Malinksy, Ivan Prosvetov
Injured: Yakov Trenin (upper body)
Status report
- Trenin, a forward, is day-to-day.
