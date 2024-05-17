Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – Game 6

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena for Game 6 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1C) STARS at (3C) AVALANCHE

Western Conference Second Round, Game 6

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Evgenii Dadonov

Radek Faksa — Sam Steel — Craig Smith

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

Status report:

  • Hintz will miss his second straight game; the top-line center is day to day.
  • Hakanpaa, a defenseman who missed the final 13 games of the regular season and has missed all 13 games in the playoffs, traveled with the Stars but is not ready to return.
  • Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said there will be no lineup changes from a 5-3 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin

Zach Parise — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Brandon Duhaime — Chris Wagner — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Sam Malinksy, Ivan Prosvetov

Injured: Yakov Trenin (upper body)

Status report

  • Trenin, a forward, is day-to-day.

