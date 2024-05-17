Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – Game 6

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena for Game 6 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

(1C) STARS at (3C) AVALANCHE

Western Conference Second Round, Game 6

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Evgenii Dadonov

Radek Faksa — Sam Steel — Craig Smith

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

Status report:

Hintz will miss his second straight game; the top-line center is day to day.

Hakanpaa, a defenseman who missed the final 13 games of the regular season and has missed all 13 games in the playoffs, traveled with the Stars but is not ready to return.

Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said there will be no lineup changes from a 5-3 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday.

More from THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin

Zach Parise — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Brandon Duhaime — Chris Wagner — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Sam Malinksy, Ivan Prosvetov

Injured: Yakov Trenin (upper body)

Status report

Trenin, a forward, is day-to-day.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket