Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – Game 5

The Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
1WC) PREDATORS at (1P) CANUCKS
Western Conference First Round, Game 5
10 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS2, BSSO, TBS, MAX
Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Spencer Stastney (upper body)
Status Report
- Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he might make “maybe one” change to the lineup but the team used the same lines and defense pairs from a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 at the morning skate on Tuesday.
- Stastney, a defenseman, is out week to week after getting injured during a 2-1 loss in Game 3 on Friday. Fabbro took his place in the lineup in Game 4.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status report
- Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said his starting goalie is a game-time decision after DeSmith played Games 2 and 3 before being a late scratch for Game 4 because of a lower-body injury. Silovs, who made 27 saves in his NHL playoff debut on Sunday, was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate. Tocchet expects DeSmith to at least be the backup if he doesn’t start after Tolopilo dressed as the backup for Game 4.
