Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – Game 5

The Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

1WC) PREDATORS at (1P) CANUCKS

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

10 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS2, BSSO, TBS, MAX

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Spencer Stastney (upper body)

Status Report

Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he might make “maybe one” change to the lineup but the team used the same lines and defense pairs from a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 at the morning skate on Tuesday.

Stastney, a defenseman, is out week to week after getting injured during a 2-1 loss in Game 3 on Friday. Fabbro took his place in the lineup in Game 4.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said his starting goalie is a game-time decision after DeSmith played Games 2 and 3 before being a late scratch for Game 4 because of a lower-body injury. Silovs, who made 27 saves in his NHL playoff debut on Sunday, was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate. Tocchet expects DeSmith to at least be the backup if he doesn’t start after Tolopilo dressed as the backup for Game 4.

