Ollie Josephson – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ollie Josephson

2023-24 Team: Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Date of Birth: July 22, 2006

Place of Birth: Victoria, BC, CAN

Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Ollie Josephson, a quick skater with a high motor, checks off many boxes that the NHL likes to see in prospects. After being eliminated from the 2024 WHL Playoffs, Josephson headed to Finland to compete for Canada in the U18 Worlds. He had five points in nine playoff games, which followed a 47-point campaign in 68 games during the WHL regular season. For Team Canada, he had three points on three assists for the tournament.

Ollie Josephson, Red Deer Rebels (Photo Credit: Rick Elvin)

While not a prolific scorer, Josephson has a solid two-way game enhanced by his hockey IQ. He is the type of player who can greatly impact the score even if his name doesn’t appear in the box score. In 2023, he got to represent his country for the first time, helping Canada win gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He appeared in all five games and recorded three assists.

Related: THW 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Josephson’s skating is very good. He possesses a long stride and is a speedy player who does an excellent job of always moving around to create space for himself. He has incredible vision and makes tape-to-tape passes across the offensive zone through multiple sticks to find open teammates.

While he may not be as good as others ranked ahead of him, Josephson’s puck-handling and offensive zone passing are more than adequate. He is a player who is not afraid to go to the boards and keep a play going. As a center, he has consistently demonstrated that he is very good in the face-off circle.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Ollie Joshepson – NHL Draft Projection

Despite not having quite the skills as others that will be taken ahead of him, Josephson does so much on the ice for his team that will make him desirable to an NHL team. Look for him to be taken in the middle rounds, likely in Round 4.

Quotables

“I have always had a soft spot for Josephson’s style of play as his fingerprints are noticeable all over the ice and throughout a game. His competitive, no shortcuts game is immediately endearing, and he is the type of player who can have a huge impact on the score even if his name doesn’t show up in the box score.” Donesh Mazloum – FC Hockey

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

“A truly fantastic skater and is arguably the smartest defensive forward in the draft. Doesn’t jump out at you apart from his skating in transition but his limits opposition plays in his end winning battles, blocking lanes, and moving up ice. Handles the puck well and is a great in-zone passer, but not to the extent of the many players ranked above him.” Bill Placzek – Lines.com

“He never cheats on effort. He’s a dedicated, hard-working centre with a knack for big defensive stops and immediately creating offence in the other direction. A combination of speed and physical skills drives his offence value. He skates routes with purpose, wins body positioning around the net, and finds teammates hoving around the slot.” Mitch Brown – EP Rinkside

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Compete level

Good stride

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Puck handling

Playmaking ability

NHL Projection

Josephson has the potential to be a competitive two-way forward who competes in all three zones and plays with consistent pace. Described as a “Swiss Army knife” kind of player, he could end up in a role such as Brandon Hagel has with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has middle-six potential but can also contribute to a top-six grouping.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2022 – BCEHL U18 All-Star Team

2022 – BCEHL U18 Most Goals (28)

2022 – BCEHL U18 Most Points (53)

2023 – Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal

2024 – U18 WHC Gold Medal

Ollie Josephson

Videos