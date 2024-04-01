Adam Jecho – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Adam Jecho

2023-24 Team: Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Date of Birth: March 24, 2006

Place of Birth: Zlin, Czechia

Height: 6-foot-5, Weight: 201 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Adam Jecho is an offensive weapon who has exploded in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Edmonton Oil Kings this season. Watching him play live and having the pleasure of seeing how strong of a player he is at both ends of the ice, it’s clear he will make a difference at the NHL level one day. He likely won’t find a home as a top-six forward, but he could easily make an impact as a bottom-six scoring winger in a few seasons. He will need to keep improving some little parts of his game including his skating and expanding his offensive skills, but he has the potential to be a difference maker.

Adam Jecho, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit: Andy Devlin)

This was Jecho’s rookie season in the WHL, and it was his first in North America after he played for two seasons in Finland with Tappara’s U18 team. With the Oil Kings, he scored 23 goals and added 24 assists for 47 points through 54 games which comes out to a 0.87 points-per-game average. His offensive production stands out in a big way, but he could work on improving his skating. He has a bigger stature and it’s common for bigger players to struggle with having a smooth stride but if Jecho can work on and improve his skating ability, he could be a steal in the second round for any team willing to take a chance on him.

Related: THW 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Jecho should also be trying to widen his range offensively. He is a gifted natural scorer who knows how to make plays and create opportunities for his teammates. Still, it would be ideal for his development if he tried to broaden his offensive game and continue working on his defensive game. The improvements he needs to make don’t outweigh his skills overall though, and there is a reason he could be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming draft.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Adam Jecho – NHL Draft Projection

Jecho is a strong forward who has received some high praise in scouting reports around the hockey world. The big difference is where he’s projected to go in the draft. He could go as early as 18-20 if a team is willing to reach to take a risk on him, but he could fall to the 48-50 range. There is no real spot to predict Jecho to go, but he could go anywhere from the middle of the first round to the middle of the second round.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Quotables

“Massive winger with solid puck protection tools and composure. The skills and skating hold him back, but should become a solid third-line checking forward.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Despite his stature, he isn’t overly physical. He boxes out opponents but doesn’t punish people physically. Potential second-line upside in time. Might end up as a combination 2F/3F at the NHL level.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Strengths

Natural scoring ability

Strong playmaker

Power play specialist

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating ability

Should widen offensive range

Physicality

NHL Potential

As I mentioned, Jecho should be able to find a home as a bottom-six forward at the NHL level. If he improves his skating and physical play, he could find himself a team that gives him an opportunity in the top-six assuming he can translate his offensive ability to the professional level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4.25/5, Reward: 4.25/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 8.5/10, Defense: 7.75/10

Awards and Achievements

2021-22: U18 SM-sarja Bronze Medal

2023-2024: Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal

Adam Jecho Stats

Videos