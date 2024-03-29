Michael Brandsegg-Nygård – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

2023-24 Team: Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Date of Birth: October 5, 2005

Place of Birth: Oslo, Norway

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 198 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard might not be the most popular prospect heading into the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, but there is much to like about his game. The main thing that should catch the attention of NHL scouts is how much of a team player he is and how his vision helps him see the ice to create opportunities for his teammates. His offensive game speaks for itself with an impressive stat line of eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points through 41 games this season. He is on pace to be the highest-drafted Norwegian hockey player ever, beating out Maruis Holtet who was drafted 42nd overall in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Team Norway (Photo by BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Taking a deeper look at his offensive game, while the numbers may not jump off the screen and say that he’s a lethal scorer with incredible upside, he has a lot of weapons in his arsenal and isn’t afraid to try them all. He has an amazing shot that he has the confidence to use, strong puck-handling abilities, whether exiting the defensive zone or on the rush into the offensive zone, and he knows how to create space for himself to find the best lane for a shot.

Brandsegg-Nygård might be one of the most complete players in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft. While some players usually have one strength with their offensive game that stands out to many scouts, he has several strengths and doesn’t neglect any of them. It also helps that he is viewed as one of the strongest defensive-minded forwards in the upcoming draft, so translating his game from Europe to North America shouldn’t be too difficult.

Lastly, his skating is smooth for a bigger player. Usually, bigger players neglect their skating ability and try to stand out with another trait, but not Brandsegg-Nygård. His ability to get up to speed and beat players in puck races even with a larger stature than most is impressive. He is someone that a team could take a chance on, and he will be someone who maintains an NHL career for a long time.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård – NHL Draft Projection

There shouldn’t be much question as to where Brandsegg-Nygård ends up going in the draft. He could sneak into the top 7-10 and have a team take a chance on him, but he will likely be taken around the 11-15 mark. He is someone who is well-rounded and has a more complete game than a lot of other prospects around him in the upcoming draft, so he could end up going higher than many experts suggest.

Quotables

“In terms of Michael Brandsegg-Nygård’s Offensive tools, he has an outstanding shot and a big body which makes stripping the puck from him a task. His shot is multi-faceted as he is just as competent one timing a puck, a wrist shot above the hash marks, or 1-on-1 with the netminder. His release is superb and accuracy causes a lot of problems for netminders as he can get his shot off for most areas on the ice.” – Joe Maciag, Recruit Scouting

“Smart, defensively-sound winger with great shooting mechanics and vision. Well-rounded, mature game should help him reach a second line in the NHL.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Unpredictable shot

Smooth skating

Hockey IQ

Defensive play

Ability to create open space

Board play/puck battles

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Physicality

NHL Potential

Brandsegg-Nygård is one of my favorite prospects heading into the upcoming draft. He should be able to find himself a home as a second-line forward if he can translate his game from Europe to North America, and continue playing a solid two-way game when given the opportunity at the NHL level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2.5/5, Reward: 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 9.25/10, Defense: 9.25/10

Awards and Achievements

2020-21: Norway U18 Most Goals (16)

2021-22: Norway U18 Silver Medal, Norway U20 Gold Medal, U18 WJC (D1A) Silver Medal

2022-23: U20 WJC (D1A) Gold Medal

2023-24: U20 WJC Top 3 Player on Team

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Stats

Videos