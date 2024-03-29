Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Giordano, Lindgren, Bertuzzi & Woll

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe asked for a pushback after an ugly game against the New Jersey Devils, and the team responded on Thursday night. Meeting a Washington Capitals team that needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt, the Blue and White skated away with a convincing 5-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

Tyler Bertuzzi led the way by scoring two goals to extend his scoring binge to six goals in his past seven games. His offensive outburst was crucial in driving the Maple Leafs to the win. Goalie Joseph Woll bounced back to deliver a stellar performance between the pipes, making 24 saves on 25 shots. It was a nice rebound from his last few game’s struggles where he’s given up early goals. Woll’s solid game and the intelligent Maple Leafs’ team defence in front of him kept the Capitals’ offence at bay.

Item One: Maple Leafs’ Depth Shines, While the Capitals’ Offence Struggles

What a difference in the team’s two most recent games. On Thursday night, the Maple Leafs’ depth rose to carry the team. Despite missing key players like Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly due to injuries, their depth jumped into the mix with authority. Fourth-liner Connor Dewar and this season’s surprise Bobby McMann added a goal to Bertuzzi’s offensive outburst.

On the other hand, the Capitals struggled. Washington faced difficulties generating offence, and Nic Dowd’s lucky goal didn’t generate any measure of a comeback. Interestingly, although he gave up five goals, Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren also had a strong game. However, the barrage of shots he faced from the Maple Leafs’ potent offence was too much to handle. Their offence was just that strong last night.

Item Two: Mark Giordano Scores an Expressive Goal After 12 Games Away

In a heartwarming moment, Toronto defenceman Mark Giordano returned with a goal in the 5-1 win. After missing 12 games with a combination of his concussion and then his father’s death, he wasted no time making an impact in his comeback game. After getting a pass from Matthew Knies, his blistering shot from above the left face-off circle beat Lindgren on his high blocker side. After the goal, he pointed skyward.

The goal ended a 30-game goal drought for Giordano but also served as a poignant tribute to his late father, who passed away last month. The goal was important for the team, but also for Giordano. It set the team on the path it needed to follow last night. As the Maple Leafs continue to gear up for the playoffs, a rested and inspired Giordano could be a source of inspiration for his teammates and a valuable and experienced on-ice asset for his team.

Last season he played well until later in the season when he was fatigued. He’s more rested this season. Could that make a difference for him and the team?

Item Three: Joseph Woll’s Steady Performance in Maple Leafs’ Win

Last night, goalie Joseph Woll turned in a solid game by making 23 saves to backstop his team to the win. It wasn’t the busiest night for the rookie goalie; however, he was reliable between the pipes and made key saves when called upon throughout the game.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs’ strong offensive play and solid defensive effort offered Woll all the support he needed in the game. First, his team overwhelmed the Capitals with speed and offence. Second, the defence made simple but effective plays that didn’t give up breakaways or odd-man rushes suddenly bearing down on Woll. Instead, they made his job easier and allowed him to focus on making the required saves to preserve the lead.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Looking ahead, as the Maple Leafs approach the postseason, Woll’s play highlights his importance to the team’s goaltending depth. He seems to have a solid game and then slip back to a poor game. Perhaps, it’s the rust from the layoff. Or, perhaps he’s a victim of the team’s play in front of him. Likely, it’s a combination of both.

Fans have to hope that, as Woll builds up his game stamina in preparation for the playoffs, the team’s steady play in this game will continue. Both factors are crucial for the task moving forward. Last night, the Maple Leafs were dominant and determined. While the Capitals are not one of the elite NHL teams this season, if Toronto can continue to play as they did last night they have a chance to beat anyone.