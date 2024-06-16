Kieron Walton – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kieron Walton

2023-24 Team: Sudbury Wolves

Date of Birth: Apr. 22, 2006

Place of Birth: Toronto, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-6 Wt: 211 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 117th (among NA skaters)

There’s always bound to be some hidden gems or names that just aren’t getting enough recognition in the draft. The Sudbury Wolves may have one in Kieron Walton as the potential that he has could be valuable to a team on the second day of the draft.

The Wolves were a lethal offensive force in the Ontario Hockey League this season. Being led by David Goyette, Quentin Musty and Dalibor Dvorsky, the team also had great depth names like Kocha Delic, Evan Konyen and Nathan Villeneuve. With a roster like that, it’s tough for a young, draft eligible player like Walton to make a name for himself as he had 43 points in 65 games.

If given the opportunity and meaningful minutes, Walton probably would’ve excelled. While he has the strengths to be a factor, there are some things that he needs to improve on in order to be a top prospect. His size instantly jumps off the page. His 6-foot-6, 211- pound frame will definitely catch the attention of scouts, as the combination of his offensive skillset takes over.

Walton’s handling and puck skills stand out. He’s extremely crafty when he has the puck, as he can make swift moves in tight spaces and along with his vision can spot teammates easily. He protects the puck very well and maintains possession very easily, powering through his opponents when on the attack and driving hard towards the goal. He can read the play very well, changing the angle of his body in the process and making it difficult to knock the puck off him. Even when in double coverage, he doesn’t panic, either coming out on top with the puck or passing it off to his teammate.

Kieron Walton, Sudbury Wolves (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

The biggest knock on Walton is his consistency, as he has been has had his ups and downs this season when it came to his production. Then again, when you’re further down the depth chart, it’s hard to produce and get more opportunities when the stars continue to take over. There have been times where he hasn’t been as engaging and his work ethic is inconsistent from shift to shift. If he’s able to show that consistency, then someone could hit a home run.

Kieron Walton – NHL Draft Projection

Walton dropped from 63 to 117 in Central Scouting’s ranking. The overall skillset that he possesses is evident as he has that power forward mentality. However, so are the consistency issues and lack of minutes on a deep team. There are bound to be teams to take a flyer on him between rounds four and six. Once he gets the minutes and develops well, he could very well be one of the picks that can have an impact.

Quotables

“He is huge and has always had good finishing ability and is now proving he is a consistent creative force and mature player. While there will still many wary of his work ethic, all will be keenly interested if he will continue in his maturity and maximize his talent.” – Bill Płaczek, Lines.com

Strengths

Strong puck protection skills

Offensive awareness and creativity

Puck control and playmaking abilities

Finds the middle of the ice very well

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Work Ethic

Consistency and engagement

Could benefit from more meaningful minutes and opportunity

Improve offensive production

NHL Potential

The verdict remains out on Walton’s projection. Depending on how his production can increase in the future, he could be a top-six playmaking power forward. Worst case scenario, he can still be a reliable depth player. It all depends on how he can develop and build off of his strengths and rise up when the star players are gone. If he does, his potential would be sky high.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 4.5/5, Reward 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 5.5/10

Videos

