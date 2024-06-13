Miroslav Satan Jr – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2023-24 Team: HC Slovan Bratislava U20 (Slovakia U20)

Date of Birth: March 2, 2006

Place of Birth: East Amherst, NY, USA

Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 190 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 51st (European Skaters)

McKeen’s Hockey: 229th

If the name sounds familiar, it should be, as Miroslav Satan Jr. is the son of the former NHL star with the same name. The senior Satan played 15 seasons in the NHL, five in the Tipos Extraliga, and three in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2019. He played in 1,050 games in the NHL, where he accumulated 735 points for six different teams.

The first thing that will stand out to anyone who sees Miroslav Satan Jr. is his size, as he stands at 6-foot-7, 190 pounds, which is four inches taller than his father. He’s good on the forecheck. He has a long reach, which he uses to swipe pucks away from his opponents.

Most of us got our first look at Satan during the recent U18 Worlds, where he played for Team Slovakia. They lost 4-2 to Sweden in the bronze medal game. Satan had four assists in those seven games and played fairly well overall. In the tournament, he demonstrated that he has a decent feel for space and getting open. He is not afraid to go to the walls and works to get possession back. The puck-handling skills will need work as he frequently missed the puck and had it stolen away from him.

His skating remains a weakness, but he skates with a reasonably sound form for a player of his size, and others have noted that he has made improvements in recent years. It also looks like he will need a few years to mature and “grow into his body” as a very tall 18-year-old.

Miroslav Satan Jr. – NHL Draft Projection

Satan is a prospect who will need some extra time for maturity and skill development to become an NHL player. However, a player who does not have a problem using his large frame and working against opponents near the net and along the boards will draw interest from NHL teams. He will probably be drafted in the later rounds.

Quotables

“Satan Jr. may be the tallest player in this year’s draft class. He is officially listed at 6’7”, which is huge. He is also listed at 190 pounds. For most, that is a solid weight. For someone who is 6’7”, it is actually quite light. Satan Jr. is 18 (born on March 2) so he has some time to fill out his huge frame. Should he do so and develop his game, he may command some attention beyond being the son of Miroslav Satan.” – John Fischer, All About the Jersey

“The massive forward is ranked just outside the top 50 on NHL Central Scouting’s European skaters. Satan Jr. – son of Stanley Cup champion Miroslav Satan Sr. – has produced more than a point per game at the Slovak junior level by using his body to shield pucks and maintain possession. He skates well for his size, but seeing him against some of the best players in his age group will be a whole different thing. It’s hard to see some NHL team not falling in love with a 6-foot-7 forward with some scoring touch.” – Tony Ferarri, The Hockey News

Strengths

Size

Physicality

Strong playmaking abilities

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Stick-handling

Puck protection

Skating

NHL Potential

Satan is a work in progress. He may be a home run swing, but this is a guy who has some high-end traits in his game while also being a giant. If he can improve his skating and his overall skillset, he could find himself in the NHL at some point down the road as a bottom-six forward.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5.5/10, Defense – 5/10

Miroslav Satan Jr. Statistics

