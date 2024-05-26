Nathan Villeneuve – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Nathan Villeneuve

2023-24 team: Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Date of Birth: April 13, 2006

Place of Birth: Ottawa, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

As a player who found himself shifting up and down the lineup for the Sudbury Wolves this season, Nathan Villeneuve showed that he is more than capable of playing whatever role is asked of him by his coaches. What has helped him do just that is his strong hockey IQ, and high motor and energy that he showcases at both ends of the ice, and the willingness to throw his weight around and become a physical force when he needs to as well.

Nathan Villeneuve, Sudbury Wolves (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

In the offensive zone, he uses both the strong shot he possesses and the playmaking abilities to help not only himself, but his teammates get chances on net. His strong play offensively as both a shooter and a strong passer was evident as he finished the regular season with 23 goals and 27 assists. Where his offensive game does lack at times is with his skating. He has seemingly put in the work to help improve it, but his first few strides and speed set him back a bit. Even with it being seen as a “downfall”, Villeneuve does skate well enough to be shifty and versatile with the puck on his stick.

Related: THW’s 2024 Draft Guide

Defensively, Villeneuve’s hockey IQ and vision are on display quite a bit. It has helped him better position himself in a spot to either break up plays in his own zone or eliminate any kind of chance that his opponent has before they can see it developing. This ended up helping him earn more ice time for the Wolves’ penalty kill as the season progressed and serves as a potential spot for him at some point in his professional career as well.

One red flag that NHL teams may have on Villeneuve is the maturity level that he has shown this season. On the ice he has shown at times some maturity issues, getting involved in scrums and plays after the whistle a bit more than some would like. Off the ice, he did run into some problems with the Ontario Hockey League, being handed a 15-game suspension for violating the league’s social media policy.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Nathan Villeneuve – NHL Draft Projection

Villeneuve does have the skillset and mindset to be a player that could hear his name in the first couple of rounds of this June’s draft. But with the downfalls and other factors he has working against him, it is more likely that he will be selected in either the third or fourth round. If an organization feels that they can work with him on a few things and help develop his game further, then the third round seems like the most likely spot to slot him in at this point.

Quotables

“Villeneuve is a high-energy, physical forward who does a lot of things well. His energy and willingness to use his physical tools to his advantage are evident. He sees the game well, and is able to use his body to outmuscle his opponents for open ice and to win loose pucks regularly.” – Austin Broad, FCHockey

“Villeneuve demonstrates impressive intensity and a strong work ethic. He plays an aggressive, physical game, battling hard on opposition defenses and along the boards while driving hard to the net with and without the puck.” – Dominic Tiano, OHLWriters

Strengths

Strong shot in the offensive zone

His hockey IQ and smarts help at both ends of the ice

Is willing to use his body in the physical aspect of the game and also uses it to protect the puck from opponents

High energy and motor type of player that can play up and down the lineup as needed

Strong penalty killer thanks to his defensive play

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

While his skating has improved a bit throughout the season, it is still a work in progress and will need to continue to be worked on going forward

Maturity issues on and off the ice

NHL Potential

Villeneuve has the skillset and physical stature to end up being a middle-to-bottom six player in an NHL lineup at some point in his career. If he can work on his areas of improvement, he should be able to work his way into a middle-six guy. Becoming a special teams specialist on the penalty kill is surely within reach for him as well.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4/5 Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6/10 Defense: 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Villeneuve was named as a replacement for the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

CHL.ca: Third overall selection Nathan Villeneuve commits to Wolves

Nathan Villeneuve Stats

Videos

2024 #NHLDraft prospect Nathan Villeneuve capped the @Sudbury_Wolves' comeback Friday night with the OT winner! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/80ZoZy4B9C — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 24, 2024

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter