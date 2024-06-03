AJ Spellacy – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

AJ Spellacy

2023-24 Team: Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Date of Birth: February 24, 2006

Place of Birth: Westlake, OH, USA

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 195 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 72nd (among NA skaters)

Elite Prospects: 70th

Interestingly enough, AJ Spellacy had the chance to go in an entirely different direction with his athletic career. In high school, he played football and was amongst the top recruits for the NCAA. He was offered five different NCAA Division I scholarships and turned them all down to focus on hockey and sign with the Spitfires.

“I’ll miss football a little, but I’m focused on hockey…I thought about it for a long time. It was pretty easy, once I got all the information, which one I love and want to take farther and that was hockey” (from ‘Spellacy leaves five NCAA Division I scholarship offers on the table to sign with Spitfires’, Windsor Star, 6/22/22).

The first thing you notice when watching Spellacy is his speed. He’s arguably one of the fastest forwards in this year’s draft class with great acceleration and top speed. He routinely blew by his opponents this season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Windsor Spitfires and became a fan favourite because of his energy and work ethic. In fact, he won the Jake Pollen Hardest Working Spitfire of the Year award at the end of the season, which is given to the player who “exemplifies hard work on the ice.”

Along with his speed, Spellacy brings a high amount of physicality to the table, dishing out bone-crushing hits with his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame. He is also known to drop the gloves from time to time, engaging in four fights this season.

AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Clearly, Spellacy is passionate about the sport considering the motor and work ethic he showcases every game. While he might have started a bit slow production-wise, going scoreless in his first 11 games and only seven goals before Jan. 1, he turned it on once the calendar flipped. He ended up scoring 14 goals in 2024, including his first-career hat trick on Jan. 13 against the Sudbury Wolves in an 11-7 win. He also started to become a real threat on the penalty kill, using his speed and acceleration to score four shorthanded goals to finish with five on the season.

Spellacy does have his weaknesses though, mainly his vision and ability to create plays for his teammates. He also doesn’t have the best shot to score goals himself. This will likely limit his offensive impact as he progresses to the next level of the American Hockey League and NHL.

All in all, it was a great draft year for Spellacy, finishing with a career-high 21 goals and 38 points – 14 more than his rookie season. He played in all situations for interim head coach Casey Torres and has emerged as a legitimate mid-round target for the 2024 Draft.

AJ Spellacy – NHL Draft Projection

For teams looking for a high-energy speedy center/winger that hits like a truck, Spellacy will definitely be on their lists for the mid-rounds. He is the type of forward who is needed for the playoffs, and that will resonate with scouts and general managers on the draft floor. Even though he’s only ranked by one major outlet, I expect someone will take a flier on him in the third or fourth round, probably in the 60-70 range. His speed and physicality alone are attributes worth taking a risk on.

Quotables

“Spellacy brings a unique combination of size, speed, and offensive awareness to the Windsor Spitfires’ lineup. After being injured late in 2022-23, he worked hard to develop his game in 2023-24 and showed impressive consistency in the second half. He finished the season with a career-high 21 goals and 38 points in 67 games and his speed and willingness to drive to the net made him a threat to score on every shift. With continued development, he has a chance to become a force for the Spitfires in 2024-25 and beyond.” – Dave Jewell, The Hockey Writers

“[Y]ou don’t want to be on the receiving end of one of Spellacy’s hits. He’s a tank. But Spellacy isn’t just running around the ice throwing his body recklessly – he closes players off along the boards to neutralize the rush and lays the body in open ice to force turnovers. Spellacy has also flashed higher-end skill this season. He’s not just a straight-line rusher. He uses the middle of the ice, delays, tries spin passes to evade defenders. He can distribute the puck under pressure, find the open ice, and receive tricky passes from teammates.” – Lauren Kelly, EPRinkside (from ‘Seven OHLers flying under the radar for the 2024 NHL Draft’ EPRinkside, 3/28/24)

“The three-zone play of Spellacy has steadily improved. Although his offensive skills may not translate well at the next level, he still has the potential for a solid career as a bottom-six player who is reliable defensively and can chip in offensively. Spellacy plays an energetic, direct style as a skilled player, but I have concerns about his offensive abilities: he seems to lack the vision to create plays for teammates, yet also does not have the shot to consistently convert goals himself.” – Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

Strengths

Speed

Physicality

Passing

Work ethic

Motor

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Hockey IQ

Shot

Trouble handling the puck when he’s at top speed

Offence might not translate to the next level

NHL Potential

Spellacy will likely top out as a high-energy bottom-six player who is a top option on the penalty kill. He won’t score a ton, but finishes seasons with a lot of hits and blocks. With his speed and tenacity on the forecheck and willingness to drive the net, coaches and fans will fall in love with him and he will find a niche as a third/fourth-line grinder with a propensity to score goals shorthanded.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 5/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Spellacy played for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August where he had one assist in five games. He also won the Jake Pollen Hardest Working Spitfire of the Year award when the Spitfires gave out their team awards in May.

AJ Spellacy Statistics

Videos

SPELLACY SENDS IT TO OT 🎥



The #NHLDraft prospect ties it for the @SpitsHockey late in the third! pic.twitter.com/aJrrRz3V99 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 18, 2024

Check out the moves on #NHLDraft eligible AJ Spellacy opening the scoring for @SpitsHockey shorthanded! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/bqV76M1PJf — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 14, 2024

